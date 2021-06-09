Debris pile

A debris collection truck unloads its fill Friday afternoon at the Burton Complex. As of April 1, Calcasieu Parish’s debris contractor, Crowder Gulf, was 188 days into its pickup efforts to remove hurricane debris from the 1,200 miles of parish roads. Since Hurricane Laura, trucks have picked up about 6.8 million cubic yards of debris from roads in the parish’s unincorporated areas. Overall, including in municipalities, a total of 12.2 million cubic yards has been collected.

 Rick Hickman

Sen. John Kennedy and U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins, both Louisiana Republicans, announced this week that Lake Charles will be receiving an additional $46,498,869 in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for debris removal attributed to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura nearly a year ago. 

Kennedy is a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“I am grateful that FEMA is reimbursing Lake Charles for the extensive debris removal efforts it undertook after Hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana as a Category 4 storm,” Kennedy said during the announcement. “Louisianians are still picking up the pieces of last hurricane season, and they’re still waiting for the help they deserve from this administration.”

To date, more than 2 million acres of debris has been removed in the wake of the historic storm. 

FEMA reimbursed 90 percent of the removal cost, and the funding is authorized under the Robert T. Stafford Act, Kennedy said. 

Higgins said more than $1.29 billion in disaster relief has now been delivered in response to Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

“This most recent reimbursement provides much-needed support to the city of Lake Charles,” Higgins said. “Our recovery mission is ongoing, and we continue to push for supplemental long-term recovery resources at the federal level.”

 

More from this section

City to hire manager to oversee drainage maintenance

  • Updated
City to hire manager to oversee drainage maintenance

The city of Lake Charles will be seeking reimbursement from federal programs but not waiting on it. Two resolutions were unanimously approved by council members to “mitigate and repair effects from recent weather events” in a special Tuesday council meeting to address the city’s gravity drainage.

School Board says no to new charter school

  • Updated
School Board says no to new charter school

The Calcasieu Parish School Board denied an application from Elite Charter Academy requesting permission to operate as a Type I charter school within the district. Cathy Banks, Elite Charter Academy, president and CEO, presented the application before the board along with Mary Deveaux, schoo…

Construction to begin soon on Driftwood LNG 

  • Updated
Construction to begin soon on Driftwood LNG 

Demand for natural gas and specifically for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) is increasing as the world looks for lower cost and lower polluting fuel sources. Southwest Louisiana is a player on a national scale. Driftwood LNG will soon become part of that picture.

Senate vote on Geymann’s insurance bill unanimous

  • Updated
Senate vote on Geymann’s insurance bill unanimous

The state Senate Monday approved legislation by Rep. Brett Geymann, R-Moss Bluff, that deals with insurance adjusters’ reports and penalties for failure of companies to make a payment or written offer to settle claims.

Leading during a crisis

  • Updated
Leading during a crisis

We live in a time of crisis and seemingly enumerable challenges. Inequality, chronic diseases, environmental degradation, increasing severe weather pattern are existential threats and are difficult to refute or ignore. If left unchecked these issues represent an escalating probability for mo…