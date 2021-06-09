A debris collection truck unloads its fill Friday afternoon at the Burton Complex. As of April 1, Calcasieu Parish’s debris contractor, Crowder Gulf, was 188 days into its pickup efforts to remove hurricane debris from the 1,200 miles of parish roads. Since Hurricane Laura, trucks have picked up about 6.8 million cubic yards of debris from roads in the parish’s unincorporated areas. Overall, including in municipalities, a total of 12.2 million cubic yards has been collected.