Sean Ardoin

Sean Ardoin is a Lake Charles native and a two-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician.

 Special to the American Press

Sean Ardoin — a Lake Charles native and a two-time Grammy-nominated zydeco musician — became president of the Recording Academy’s Memphis Chapter June 1. As the chapter’s first president not based in Memphis, he said his goal is advocating for those in the music industry and getting Lake Area musicians more involved in the academy.

“It’s a huge honor,” said Ardoin, who was elected chapter president in April. “It’s an awesome responsibility, but I’m ready for it because I love music.”

Founded in 1973, the Memphis Chapter includes Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and portions of Missouri (up to St. Louis) and Tennessee (up to Memphis). There are 12 chapters of the Recording Academy, with chapter presidents serving for two years.

An ongoing challenge, Ardoin said, is serving such a large chapter.

“We do a good job of it, but it’s about finding underserved areas of the chapter and being a bigger presence there,” he said.

The Recording Academy and its regional chapters represent musicians on every level, Ardoin said. As Memphis Chapter president, Ardoin is also an alternate on the Recording Academy’s National Board of Trustees.

“If there’s an issue in the region that we need to address, I’m a sounding board to amplify the need,” he said.

Ardoin said the Recording Academy is pushing for congressional approval of the American Music Fairness Act. It seeks to secure payment for musicians and artists when their music is played on AM and FM radio. The U.S. is the only country that does not legally require radio stations to pay royalties to performers.

“For nearly 100 years, American artists and studio musicians were denied compensation when their music was played on radio,” Ardoin said.

Ardoin was nominated for two Grammys in 2018, including Best Regional Roots Album for “Kreole Rock and Soul.” The other nomination was for Best Americana Performance for his single “Kick Rocks.”

After being nominated for the Grammys, Ardoin traveled to Washington D.C. to advocate for the Music Modernization Act, which was signed into law in October 2018. It addressed several entities that were using music, but were not paying the musicians, songwriters and producers. Ardoin said the legislation updated the pay scale for musicians, along with the way artists are recognized.

Ardoin said he wants to improve the visibility of the Recording Academy in Southwest Louisiana. He said the Lafayette and New Orleans areas have a larger presence and more academy members.

“We need to even that out around the state,” Ardoin said. “There are a lot of artists, producers, songwriters and professional members

all involved in the music industry plugging away around the state. We want to get them involved.”

Another point of significance, Ardoin said, is that Lake Charles is the furthest point from the Memphis home office. As Memphis Chapter president, he said he is proud to represent the city and Louisiana as a whole.

“I don’t think we’ve had representation like this at this level,” Ardoin said. “I’m the first, but I don’t want to be the last.”

As a regular voting member of the Recording Academy, Ardoin said he can submit projects for Grammy consideration. Local artists with projects that came out on iTunes or a similar nationally recognized purchasing/streaming platform from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, may qualify to be considered.

Ardoin said he is excited to become chapter president at the same time Harvey Mason Jr. starts his new term as Recording Academy president/ CEO.

“He’s got some great ideas and is all about making the academy the best it can  be in order to serve its members and community on the national level,” Ardoin said. “It’s my pleasure to be a part of helping that move forward on the regional level.”

