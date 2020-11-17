The city of Lake Charles transit services have resumed for the first time since Hurricanes Laura and Delta made landfall in the region.
All five fixed and paratransit routes are back in service with normal hours of operation, however, it is important to note that work to repair bus stop shelters and benches, as well as the replacement of about two dozen bus stop pole markers, are still ongoing.
If a stop appears unserviceable due to debris, riders should proceed to the next closest stop location.
“Transit operations are essential for many members of our community and we are excited to bring them back online,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “Our citizens rely on these operations to get them to and from work, doctor’s appointments, the grocery store and more. The resumption of this service is a tremendous step forward in our recovery efforts.”
A complete list of routes, with corresponding maps of all city bus stops, is located at www.cityoflakecharles.com/transit.
Hours of operation for the City of Lake Charles Transit System are Monday through Friday, from 5:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. All routes depart the Transit Customer Service Center, located at 1155 Ryan Street, every 45 minutes after the hour.
For more information, call 491-1253 or visit www.cityoflakecharles.com/transit.