LC police set recruitment day

If you have always wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement or know others who do, make sure to mark your calendars for Feb. 29, which is the next official Lake Charles Police Department Recruitment Day at the Civic Center.

Potential recruits should show up on that Saturday morning at "8 a.m. sharp," according to those planning the event.

That day's recruitment gathering is the first step one can take to a career as a Lake Charles police officer.

Recruits will fill out applications at the recruitment day but should bring their driver's license, a copy of their birth certificate, social security card, and their high school diploma.

Basic qualifications in order to become an officer with the department include being a citizen of the United States; at least 21; possess a high school diploma or GED certificate; possess a valid Louisiana driver's license; pass a written Civil Service Examination; and pass a physical agility test.

Advanced qualifications required to become an officer include being able to pass a background investigation including character and previous job history; pass an oral board interview; pass a polygraph examination; and pass a physical examination that includes a drug screen.

Lake Charles officers are paid bi-weekly and can expect to receive a beginning wage of $17.48 an hour or $36,358 annually. In addition, officers receive $500 per month supplemental pay for their first year of service.

For more information, call 491-1311.

