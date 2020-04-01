LC native working on vaccine in London

A Lake Charles native working on a COVID-19 vaccine at a London-based research university said Southwest Louisiana residents need to take tougher measures to stay isolated and protect themselves and their loved ones.
Ben Pierce, operations manager for a vaccine research team at Imperial College London, said a coronavirus vaccine won't be available until at least 2021 because it needs to be proven safe and effective.
"I don't see this letting up until the end of July, to be honest," he said of the outbreak. "The fact that Lake Charles is quite clearly out and about ... what is happening is this inadvertent, unintentional spread of this virus."
Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health showed 65 cases in Calcasieu Parish, 15 in Allen Parish, eight in Vermillion Parish and five in Jeff Davis and Beauregard parishes. There were 5,237 reported cases statewide.
Vaccine Research
The team, led by Imperial College London Professor Robin Shattock, is working on a relatively new ribonucleic acid-based (RNA) vaccine, Pierce said. It is similar to the vaccine candidate being trialed by Moderna in Seattle. Human trials in London are scheduled for June or July, he said.
Nucleic acid vaccines can be manufactured much quicker and on a smaller scale than traditional protein-based vaccines, Pierce said. Protein-based vaccines require large production plants that are already creating other vaccines for infectious diseases.
"You can't just walk in and say, ‘Let's switch these few things and make the coronavirus-type protein," Pierce said. "It takes a long time to set that up and for the production to occur and be finished to make enough doses that are available to millions of people."
Because it can take years to manufacture and upscale a new protein-based vaccine which is also safe, successful and efficient for a large demographic of people, nucleic acid is a more "attractive approach," Pierce said. However, RNA vaccines are very new. The first phases of tests in humans, unrelated to coronavirus, were completed only in September 2019. The antibody levels of volunteer patients on the coronavirus trial in Seattle won't be tested until mid-May at the earliest, he said.
"That's just the first step," he said. "These patients need to be monitored for up to a year to make sure that they're safe and healthy. That's why we're repeating to the public again and again: there will not be a vaccine this year."
Pierce said the goal is to find a successful vaccine, no matter where it's produced.
"We say across the field, ‘It's not a race against each other; it's a race against the virus,' " he said.
Public safety
Pierce has lived in London for seven years with his wife, Stefania, who is from Italy. Compared to London and Italy, those living in the United States aren't taking social distancing seriously, he said.
"The goal needs to be social elimination," Pierce said. "People need to be isolated. The numbers in Italy are very, very real. My Italian family cannot leave their home for any reason, except to go to the pharmacy or buy groceries."
Pierce said the problem lies with coronavirus being spread unintentionally. He said a window of time exists where those infected with coronavirus may not show symptoms, yet can still spread it to others. Others who aren't infected may carry the virus on their hands and spread it.
"All of these scenarios are very much easily controlled if people would just stay at home and minimize their social interaction as much as possible," he said.
Stefania is seven months pregnant with their second child.
"I am prepared to not see the birth of my son because of travel restrictions for our international family," Pierce said. "Of course, I'm not happy about it, (but) that's the way it needs to be."
Pierce said patients with other health issues are at most risk, not just by COVID-19 but in potential changes to standard care.
"There's cardiac issues, there's cancer," he said. "If there's a surge of COVID-19 cases, those other people are neglected or they cannot get the care that they need and deserve."
Pierce said he has worked from home since March 18. Others are given special permission to work at the university lab safely.
"There's still a risk of infection, and some colleagues have come down with COVID-19 at Imperial," he said. "It's a real challenge."
Pierce said he spends one hour of the day outdoors, but he avoids contact with others.
"It's a message that especially people in Louisiana need to understand," he said. "If you stay home and completely cut off your social contacts out of love for at least the next month, you're helping your community