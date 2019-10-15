A new documentary highlights a unique aspect of "America's pastime" — women who thrive in a male-dominated sport.
"Hardball: The Girls of Summer" showcases five women of the U.S. Women's National Baseball team as they prepared for the 2016 Women's Baseball World Cup in South Korea. Directed by Matthew Temple and narrated by Jessica Mendoza — an Olympic gold medalist — the film debuted at the Women's Sports Film Festival in San Francisco in September, and will have a European premiere at the FICTS Film Festival in Milan, Italy, at the end of October.
Brandee Rains, a Lake Charles native and baseball coach, is one of the women featured in the documentary. She began playing baseball at 4 and said her love of the game prompted her to join all-male teams as she grew older just to be able to play the sport.
"I got along with boys more, I was more of the tomboy growing up," Rains said, adding "me being a female and just dominating males at those ages, it was very fun for me."
At age 12, Rains' team played in a world series in Beaumont, Texas, and she was picked from the team to participate in the home run derby, where she hit six home runs — the most out of all 16 teams in the tournament. She won the derby and made the local news.
"In middle school, I tried to play football as a quarterback and then tried to play baseball," she said. "I wasn't a fan of softball but wanted to play something."
Although she said she had the support of the principals at both of the Catholic schools she attended, the Diocese told her no each time.
"A couple issues I ran into, and the issue with football, I am a female and would have to change with the boys."
Rains had argued there were separate girls' and boys' bathrooms to change in.
"Being turned down to play football, I thought baseball would be an option because it's a no-contact sport. But the Diocese turned that down, too, due to the locker room issue." Rains added there were separate locker rooms at that school.
"For me, when I was young here in Lake Charles, I played with the boys," Rains recalled. "I was basically the only girl here in Lake Charles that played. It was tough but it was also fun, because me being a female against all these boys and doing my job, defeating them by being a pitcher and hitting home runs off the plate, it was just … it was tough, but as I got older it was more fun.
"You had these male coaches and players getting mad at you because you were a girl, a woman, whatever, defeating them," she said. "It was good times."
The differences between baseball and softball are not just in the size of the ball, but also location and distance of the pitcher's area to home plate; and the speed and type of pitch are different. In simpler terms, baseball is typically played on bigger fields with a smaller, faster ball, and softball played on a smaller field with a larger ball.
Most girls, like the ones in the documentary, are pushed out of baseball by high school and into softball, with the assumption that girls cannot pitch as good or hit as hard as the boys.
"Hardball: The Girls of Summer" sets out to prove otherwise, and succeeds. In addition to players vying for the ultimate in women's baseball, it features additional interviews with women like Kim Ng (the highest-ranking woman in baseball), and members of the original All American Girls Professional Baseball League — made famous in the '90s movie "A League of Their Own."
Without girls' baseball teams, Rains reluctantly moved on to softball through the rest of high school, before starting at McNeese after graduation, where, again, there was women's softball, but no baseball. She played for a year at McNeese, before becoming a baseball coach in 2013 at Champion Baseball in Lake Charles.
"And then later on the U.S. Women's came along and I got to start my baseball journey, again, as a player and then a coach."
In 2016, Rains tried out for the U.S. Women's National Baseball Team and made it. That summer, the team went to California to train and compete for a place on Team USA. Rains made the final cut, and Team USA went on to compete for the World Cup in South Korea.
Writer and director Temple meanwhile had been in contact with the women who'd made the initial cut of 40 players, interviewing them in their individual hometowns. Temple said he was making a documentary that would focus on women playing baseball, and how each got her start.
"The more I got to know girls on the USA team, the more we found out that there's a lot of baseball opportunities for girls up north. In the south, it's different." Rains explained. "The whole goal of this (documentary) is to show women can play baseball too."
In California, Temple's company filmed the players over the course of that week, from warm-ups and plays, to their day-to-day lives.
"We kind of got used to it (the filming). We were stretching and heard this noise and looked up and there was a drone over us." Rains said. "It sounded like we were getting attacked or something, but after that it was easy — you just go with the flow and do what you were doing. They just follow you with a camera."
Filming for "Hardball" ended after the selection of the first 40, but Rains and her teammates went on to evaluations, and she was picked to be part of the top players to compete in the World Cup. There, the U.S. Women's National Baseball Team won seven games but lost one, placing fifth worldwide.
Rains said it was an amazing experience just to be able to play baseball again.
A biennial event, the Women's World Cup was held again in 2018, and is scheduled for summer 2020. Rains missed the last World Cup due to back surgery, but she has every intention of being back for the 2020 season.
"I look at it as a positive," she said. "I have a year to get my strength back."
Not only is she is still on the Women's National Team, but Rains is now owner and one of the coaches of Legends Baseball, a tournament baseball organization in Lake Charles. There she coaches young athletes ranging in age from elementary to high school. She is also an instructor for D-Bat Baseball and Softball Academy.
"All my players are male. So I'm a female coach coaching males," she said. "It's more a lack of opportunity (for the girls). For example I have a girl and she's 9 and wanted to play baseball, and all of the sudden her parents said that I'd have to coach her in softball because there's no opportunity for her. And at the same time, I'm trying to influence girls to still stick with baseball because, even though at age 9 it's a long way away, she can go try out for the USA Women's Baseball Team."
Rains said she recognizes it's a journey and a wait to get there. Players on the women's team have to be at least 16 years old.
Asked if the options have changed for girls in baseball, Rains said that's something she studies, and from what she sees, nothing has changed.
"There are no opportunities for women in high school or college baseball in the South," she said. "It's not fair."
Yet, as the "Girls of Summer" shows, that may be changing, at least elsewhere. More than 100,000 girls in the U.S. play youth baseball until they are pushed into softball. "Hardball: The Girls of Summer" gives voices to the girls and women who continue to fight discrimination for the right to play a sport they love.
Rains said she is happy with the documentary and her part in it. To girls who are now where she used to be, she has advice.
"If it's something you really want to do — if you really love the game — no matter how many times you are told no, you still need to fight for what you want to do. For where you want to be at. If you're forced to play softball, you still can play for Team USA when you're of age. It's the highest level a woman can play right now. A lot of my teammates play softball. Whether it's softball or baseball, just keep working, and your hard work will get you there one way or another."
"Hardball: The Girls of Summer" is available to view on various video-on-demand platforms.