LC Memorial adding to surgery schedule

Lake Charles Memorial Health System will add to its surgery schedule starting Monday, April 27, those procedures deemed time sensitive and essential to prevent further harm or complications for patients. This will also include diagnostic procedures which could prevent the worsening of underlying medical conditions. This decision comes after Gov. John Bel-Edwards issued a new order on Monday, April 20.
Memorial has performed emergency procedures throughout the COVID-19 event and is now able to address the needs of a wider range of patients. People who are in need of medical care should feel comfortable coming to the emergency department if necessary or calling their doctor's office to get medical care.
Patients in line to have a procedure or surgery will be contacted by their doctor's offices for scheduling. Memorial will continue to follow the proper PPE requirements and safety guidelines laid out by the Louisiana Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control.
Memorial Health System will continue to limit non-patients in all of its facilities by not allowing visitors at this time unless that person is directly involved in a patient's care plan.
For further information see www.lcmh.com/covid-19