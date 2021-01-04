Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the city Monday.
Hunter said he is roughly a week into a 14-day quarantine at home and “feels fine.” He self-isolated after learning he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. He then took a rapid test, which came back positive for the virus Dec. 29.
“I would say probably the first 48 to 72 hours, I felt pretty bad,” Hunter said. “It was certainly nothing compared to what I’ve heard people go through. I feel very blessed.”
Hunter said he decided to disclose testing positive for COVID-19 after being forced to cancel some scheduled events.
Testing positive for COVID-19 was disappointing for Hunter, especially since he had taken the recommended precautions.
“It’s so prevalent,” he said of the virus. “Even though hospital numbers are improving, I’ve heard of so many people who are testing positive.”
Hunter said he knows several people who have died from COVID-19 complications within the last three weeks.
The mayor said residents should not let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to others.
“There’s no easy or great answers for what we’re going through right now,” he said. “COVID-19 is serious and easily transmissible.”
Hunter said he continues to follow recommendations from medical and scientific experts, including local doctors that have practiced in the area for decades.
“I get that people are suspicious of talking heads on TV,” he said. “But the local doctors have told me this is no joke and you should take it seriously.”
Hunter said he understood why Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana chose against hosting parades and related events this year because of COVID-19.
“I know it was a tough decision for them,” he said.
The state Department of Health reported 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.