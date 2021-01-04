Hunter-Riverside

Mayor Nic Hunter talks with residents of District A  at the Riverside Complex for the first of a series of meetings in each of Lake Charles’ seven districts.

 American Press

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the city Monday.

Hunter said he is roughly a week into a 14-day quarantine at home and “feels fine.” He self-isolated after learning he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. He then took a rapid test, which came back positive for the virus Dec. 29.

“I would say probably the first 48 to 72 hours, I felt pretty bad,” Hunter said. “It was certainly nothing compared to what I’ve heard people go through. I feel very blessed.”

Hunter said he decided to disclose testing positive for COVID-19 after being forced to cancel some scheduled events.

Testing positive for COVID-19 was disappointing for Hunter, especially since he had taken the recommended precautions.

“It’s so prevalent,” he said of the virus. “Even though hospital numbers are improving, I’ve heard of so many people who are testing positive.”

Hunter said he knows several people who have died from COVID-19 complications within the last three weeks.

The mayor said residents should not let down their guard when it comes to protecting themselves from getting COVID-19 or spreading it to others.

“There’s no easy or great answers for what we’re going through right now,” he said. “COVID-19 is serious and easily transmissible.”

Hunter said he continues to follow recommendations from medical and scientific experts, including local doctors that have practiced in the area for decades.

“I get that people are suspicious of talking heads on TV,” he said. “But the local doctors have told me this is no joke and you should take it seriously.”

Hunter said he understood why Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana chose against hosting parades and related events this year because of COVID-19.

“I know it was a tough decision for them,” he said.

The state Department of Health reported 1,190 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday.

Tags

More from this section

Real estate bright spot in SW La. economy

  • Updated
Real estate bright spot in SW La. economy

High demand and low inventory due to the pandemic and hurricanes in Southwest Louisiana continue to challenge home buyers and local residential real estate agents and brokers. Prices remain stable and interest rates are at a historic low. Damaged properties are beginning to be repaired — eve…

LC welcomes first baby of New Year

  • Updated
LC welcomes first baby of New Year

As a bright start to a brand new year, Iowa, La., residents Sadie and Cody Lacombe welcomed the first baby of 2021 at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women.

La. to begin vaccinating those 70 and over

  • Updated
La. to begin vaccinating those 70 and over

NEW ORLEANS — People 70 and over will be able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting next week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday as he outlined plans for distributing the state’s next shipment of vaccines using a network of pharmacies.

Kicking off New Year with cabbage, black-eyed peas

  • Updated
Kicking off New Year with cabbage, black-eyed peas

With a year that included a pandemic and two back-to-back hurricanes, there could be more people than usual saying hello to the new year today with the age-old tradition of dining on black-eyed peas and smothered cabbage or greens. According to folklore, dining on that combination will help …

Vaccines begin at La. veterans home

  • Updated
Vaccines begin at La. veterans home

JENNINGS - Residents and staff at the five state-run veterans homes throughout Louisiana, including the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, have begun receiving the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines.