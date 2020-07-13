Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mandatory mask requirement for Louisiana is just one of the new guidelines issued in response to the recent COVID-19 spike over the weekend. Statewide, there are about 78,122 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana alone and 3,308 deaths as of Sunday evening.
“I understand that people are conflicted about government telling them to wear a mask. I want people to also think about what happens to the average, everyday citizen if our hospitals get overrun. That doesn’t only affect COVID-19 patients or their family members — it also affects someone that gets into a car accident, someone that has a stroke, a heart attack,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter told the American Press on Sunday. “If we don’t have the capacity to care for our citizens, that puts everyone in the community at risk. So, I get it.”
Hunter said he tends to be “a very conservative person” when it comes to government overreach but said he understands hospital capacity affects more than coronavirus patients.
“That affects everyone in our community,” he said. “I’m asking people to understand what is being asked of us now is for our neighbor and to appreciate community and respect the fact that our medical community needs us right now ... front-line workers in the hospital are asking this of us and I think that the community should be able to respond to that request.”
All requirements go into effect today and are set to expire July 24. That could be extended depending on new data.
The new proclamation also orders all bars to close and limits indoor social gatherings to a maximum of 50 people. Outdoor social gatherings are also limited if those individuals cannot avoid being within six feet of one another. Only those parishes with a COVID-19 incidence of fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 people for this most recent two-week period could choose to opt out of the mandate, which encompasses Grant, Red River and West Feliciana parishes.
“On Thursday of last week I received a phone call from Dr. Manley Jordan, the chief medical officer at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital,” Hunter said. “It was the most sobering phone call I’ve received throughout this pandemic. His message was very clear; it was a dire message. He was pleading with local officials to issue some type of mask mandate because ICU beds and ventilators and just the stress on the hospital has really taken a turn for the worse.”
Hunter said his office began communicating with others in the medical community.
“A few doctors actually took it upon themselves to put together a statement that they passed around amongst their peers and was able to receive 91 signatures from local doctors saying that a mask mandate is absolutely needed and they support it at this time.”
The mask mandate order requires face coverings for everyone 8 and older unless they are consuming drink or food, communicating with a hearing-impaired person, giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience, has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering, removing for identification purposes, or live within a parish that doesn’t have a high COVID-19 incidence that has opted out of the masking mandate.
All bars, including those with food permits from the Louisiana Department of Health, will be closed to onpremises consumption, but they have the option to operate for curbside takeout or delivery service only.
“When the governor made that decision, I know it was a difficult decision. I know we’re in a situation right now that if we continue to do the same thing over and over again and expect different results — that’s the definition of insanity ... I would just really like to stress the fact that before I possibly supported the actions of the governor, I would just challenge any individual person in the community to put yourself in the position of an elected official sitting in the room looking at 91 doctors ... with representatives from all of the major hospitals in Southwest Louisiana. They’re asking you, pleading with you for help, and would you be able to look at them and say ‘no’?” said Hunter.