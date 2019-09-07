A 33-year-old Lake Charles man received a 50-year prison sentence Friday for attempted second-degree murder.
Christopher Jerod Moore was sentenced by Judge David Ritchie in state district court.
Prior to sentencing Moore, Ritchie asked if he wanted to say anything to the court regarding the crime.
“I want to apologize and say I’m sorry,” Moore said.
The victim was in court and cried softly throughout the proceedings but said she did not want to go before the court or read her victim impact statement.
Prosecutor Ross Murray told the judge that what started out as an argument between Moore and the woman “escalated into attempted murder.”
“It happened in front of her children,” Murray said. “Their mother was being brutally attacked and they saw it. To say he’s sorry today is too little, too late. He’s also a seven-time felon. We ask for the maximum sentence of 50 years.”
Elizabeth Traub, Moore’s defense attorney, said although the defendant did have prior felonies, “they were drug offenses and did not involve violence. I believe he must be punished for his crime but I don’t believe we should give up on Mr. Moore. This was a horrendous incident that occurred but it does not present a fair picture of who he is. He can be rehabilitated.”
At trial, the 2018 incident was described as beginning when Moore and the victim both got out of a vehicle at a Lake Charles intersection.
Prosecutors said the six children remained in the vehicle while Moore and the woman began arguing at the intersection of Goos and Mill streets. As the argument continued, prosecutors said Moore began stabbing the woman. They said she ran and Moore caught her in a vacant lot near the intersection and continued to attack her with a knife.
Ritchie said he presided over the trial and heard all of the evidence and testimony from witnesses.
“This was a situation that escalated to violence,” Ritchie said. “It was calculated and he did it in front of precious children. It was a selfish and evil act on the part of Mr. Moore.”
Ritchie read a portion of the woman’s victim impact statement to the court which detailed how she has tried to heal after being stabbed.
“I will forever have the scarring from the stabbing and will also forever have a balloon inside my body to help with my lungs and breathing issues. I have shortness of breath and can’t stand for long periods. I’ve had two surgeries and don’t even like to leave my house. I have been physically and psychologically affected by this.”
Ritchie, saying Moore showed no true remorse, sentenced the defendant to the maximum sentence of 50 years in the Department of Corrections without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.