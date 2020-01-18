Fire image
Buy Now
MGNonline

A Lake Charles man has been arrested in a fatal fire that killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter and gravely injured an 11-year-old boy, authorities said.

Casey Hatch, 36, has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on two counts of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $2 million.

Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Lake Charles firefighters responded to the fire at a manufactured home in the 300 block of Dobbertine Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She said four occupants in the home at the time of the fire were transported to a local hospital, including Hatch, the homeowner, as well as a 39-year-old mother and her two children.

The girl died hours later while her mother died late Thursday. The boy remains in critical condition.

Rodrigue said Hatch confessed to setting the fire in an attempt to commit suicide.

Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was then rebooked on the charges in this case.

“Arson is a serious crime and in cases like this, where innocent people die as a result of intentionally set fires, our deputies work even more diligently to get answers for loved ones and justice for victims,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “We are grateful to LCFD and CPSO for sharing our dedication to that effort in this case.”

More from this section

Leesville honors soldier on its Wall of Heroes

  • Updated
Leesville honors soldier on its Wall of Heroes

Leesville mayor Rick Allen and city council members honored the memory of fallen Fort Polk soldier Maj. Trevor Joseph this week by making a plaque in Joseph’s honor the inaugural memorial to be hung in the city’s new Wall of Heroes.

Child dies in Lake Charles trailer fire

  • Updated
Child dies in Lake Charles trailer fire

CALCASIEU PARISH- State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies, in collaboration with the Lake Charles Fire Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire that resulted in three injuries and the death of a child.

Young takes spot on School Board

  • Updated
Young takes spot on School Board

The Calcasieu Parish School Board elected Mark Young as interim board member for District 5 during Tuesday’s meeting. Young will fill the seat recently vacated by Ron Hayes who now sits on the Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury, District 6.

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

Honoring working men and women of Southwest Louisiana industries

“The Industry Man,” the hard-hat, lunch-box toting bronze statue unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 14 in downtown Lake Charles pays tribute to area industry working men and women of yesterday and today.A photo discovered by Rick and Donna Richard when researching the history of Calcasieu Marine Bank in…

Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

  • Updated
Second phase of project to install digital water meters in Jennings complete

JENNINGS - The second phase of a project to install new digital water meters throughout the city has been completed.The Jennings City Council on Tuesday, accepted the second phase of the advanced meter reading system project as substantially complete following months of construction.“The pro…