A Lake Charles man has been arrested in a fatal fire that killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter and gravely injured an 11-year-old boy, authorities said.
Casey Hatch, 36, has been booked into the Calcasieu Parish Jail on two counts of second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $2 million.
Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Lake Charles firefighters responded to the fire at a manufactured home in the 300 block of Dobbertine Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
She said four occupants in the home at the time of the fire were transported to a local hospital, including Hatch, the homeowner, as well as a 39-year-old mother and her two children.
The girl died hours later while her mother died late Thursday. The boy remains in critical condition.
Rodrigue said Hatch confessed to setting the fire in an attempt to commit suicide.
Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was then rebooked on the charges in this case.
“Arson is a serious crime and in cases like this, where innocent people die as a result of intentionally set fires, our deputies work even more diligently to get answers for loved ones and justice for victims,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning said. “We are grateful to LCFD and CPSO for sharing our dedication to that effort in this case.”