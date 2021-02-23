City Hall

Lake Charles City Hall

 Special to the American Press

The city of Lake Charles lifted its boil water advisory Tuesday after samples tested by the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health showed no contamination, officials said.

The announcement comes one week after a winter storm brought freezing temperatures to Southwest Louisiana and caused pipes to burst at thousands of homes and businesses. The boil advisory was put in place Feb. 16 because of a drop in the city's water pressure.

Lifting the boil advisory is a big step forward for the city, especially with 40 percent of the water systems in Louisiana remaining under some type of boil advisory, Mayor Nic Hunter said. He credited city employees for searching for water leaks during the harsh winter conditions.

“This has been a really difficult event for millions of Texans and Louisianians,” he said. “This was not just a Lake Charles problem.”

Kevin Heise, city utilities manager, said city employees have identified and shut off roughly 2,200 water breaks at private homes and businesses. He said residents and plumbers have likely shut off just as many leaks, with an estimated 4,000-5,000 leaks citywide.

“Every plumber I’ve talked to is hundreds and hundreds of (service) calls behind,” Heise said. 

Heise said city employees are still searching for and shutting off water leaks on private property.

“We’re still in crisis mode,” Heise said. 

Heise said the city’s water plants are running collectively at 1.5 times over their normal capacity.

“That tells me there are still a good bit of breaks out there, but the water system is starting to normalize,” he said.

Heise thanked residents for calling in busted pipes and water leaks over the past week.

“This has been a community effort to get through all these breaks,” he said.

Lake Charles' experience with hurricane response was key in getting water service restored faster than larger cities, like Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, Heise said.

“There’s a big difference between a hurricane and a winter storm, but our experience allowed us to respond better and effectively,” he said.

Residents who ran their faucets for days on end before and after the winter storm will have a more expensive utility bill, Heise said.

To report a water leak, call the city at 491-1483.

