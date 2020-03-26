While school systems across the country are racing to develop virtual learning experiences, Lake Charles College Prep leadership is working to ensure that student mental health receives equal attention during COVID-19 school closures.
Pam Strobel, LCCP student services coordinator, has set up a virtual classroom that focuses on the emotional impact of social isolation.
Fifty students, all of whom work with Strobel regularly on campus regarding social-emotional concerns, are enrolled in the virtual classroom. Strobel said she's "keeping it very light and trying to make sure it's about being positive" in the classroom.
The group shares humorous material called "scenes from a quarantine," which are pictures of their new reality — like Strobel's attempt to wrangle a toddler while working from home.
She also gives students weekly assignments such as journaling about their experience or creating an action plan for staying positive and healthy.
The format has been extremely well-received by students, she said.
"My office has always been a safe spot to land. There's no points, no grades. Just really to put a different voice to what's going on."
During this time, students also have Strobel's cell phone number to discuss more serious matters when necessary. With a background in clinical psychology and experience in crisis/trauma counseling, she said she was "very concerned about not having any contact for an extended time."
While the group is light-hearted in format, Strobel said it allows her to continue her campus work of helping students make positive life choices despite having little control over certain circumstances.
"Essentially, anytime we feel out of control we usually sometimes engage in behaviors that aren't typical. We over-eat, over-indulge, a lot of things we'll do that aren't healthy for us because we want to feel in control of something."
Strobel said such behavior isn't unique to adolescents, either.
"Being told we can't have human interaction, scientifically that can lead to depression, withdrawal, all those symptoms that, again, aren't healthy. Prolonged and untreated, it becomes a longer-lasting issue."
Helping students avoid such issues is a big part of her drive, she said.
"My motivation is to frame it in a way that there are so many things that we do have control over."
Students have reported missing their peers, extra-curricular activities and even their teachers.
"They're grieving that loss," she said.
Strobel suggested replacing previous enjoyments with new habits like swapping football weight training for push-ups at home.
"You're still trying to keep the same routine. Just in a new way," she said. "We all have a new normal and are just trying to figure out what does that look like and how do we still stay an LCCP family."