LC College Prep expanding STEM options

Lake Charles College Prep is seeking to expand its horizons by implementing a science, technology, engineering and math pipeline and aligning with its sister schools — Lake Charles Charter Academy and Southwest Louisiana Charter Academy.
Shanice Williams, director of curriculum and instruction, described the new focus as evidence that the charter schools offer "pre-k–16" educational opportunities.
Under the direction of Julian Guillory, STEM director, pre-k–eighth grade students work with Project Lead the Way, a state-approved, hands-on STEM curriculum. Guillory said his approach is to help teachers and the school community understand "there is a method and a madness to what's taking place with STEM specifically." He said the new implementation is rolling out well.
"The light bulb is coming on," Guillory said. "It's clicking for them to see why they're doing what they're doing. For the college and career readiness, that's what it's all about."
As students and teachers embrace the new STEM initiatives within the charter schools, Williams said elementary and middle school students who feed into the high school will be perfectly positioned to take advantage of the college prep's offerings.
"By the time they get to us, the world is really their oyster in that capacity," she said.
The high school introduced three new STEM electives this year: creative coding, introduction to engineering design and digital graphics.
"That's three new things that can stimulate a child's interest," Principal Jennifer Zeringue said. "Now, we're building a pipeline so that those classes aren't hard to fill and they can expand."
Lake Charles College Prep plans to add another two electives next year. "By the time they're ready for the McNeese option or any option, they can do it college or career ready," Zeringue said.
The pipeline doesn't stop at graduation, Williams said. Working with Nikos Kiritsis at McNeese, LCCP is working to formalize its STEM pathway into post-secondary options.
"(Guillory is) working so that our students are not only automatically ready for the program, but they get priority admission because we've already worked with them to establish what it looks like all the way from the bottom to graduation," Williams said.