Back in February, it was announced that a Boys & Girls Club was being established in Lake Charles for the first time in nearly two decades. The Boys & Girls Club location, at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center, has continued to expand and grow into a fully operational facility despite the hardships the year has been bringing.
The club serves children ages 6-18 years of age, offering after-school and summer activities along with help in academics, character building, recreation and healthy lifestyle choices. Over 4,500 youths have been served across the five, now six, locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in the past 50 years.
"In Acadiana, we switched our focus to crisis management and making sure that kids in Acadiana remained fed during the shutdown, but we are on target as we expected; We released the Club Director job description in Lake Charles and we've begun accepting applications for that. We're hoping to begin interviews soon with the goal of hiring the first-ever Cheniere Energy Club Director in about a month so that person can come to our clubs in Acadiana and work with us on site prior to opening this club here," enthused Missy Andrade, the President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana. She has operated as CEO for 2 and a half years.
Prior to her time with the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, she worked with One Acadiana, mainly dealing with fundraising for economic development, and through the job that she was offered a job in the leadership capacity with the organization.
The new Boys & Girls Club, newly named Cheniere Energy Club due to the company's "generous and up front donation" and "commitment to ongoing stainability", is beginning to accept applications for their new, first ever Cheniere Energy Club Director in Lake Charles.
The job requires that individuals have a Bachelor's degree (education, sociology, or related field) preferred but combination of relevant experience and education considered, a minimum of 3 years work experience in community-based youth development organization, managing both staff and programs, proficient technology skills including Microsoft Office, database management, basic computing, typing, email, and web applications, working knowledge of nonprofit budgets and budget management, outstanding interpersonal, presentation and facilitation skills, strong leadership skills, mandatory CPR and First Aid Certification, and a valid State driver's licence among other things. For more information about where to apply and more about what the job requires, visit https://www.bgcacadiana.com/career-opportunities.
The opening date, which usually aligns with the opening of school, is unclear as of now but the after-school program is anticipated to be launched in Fall 2020 with a full-time Club Director and staff to get the program up-and-running. Part-time jobs will be made available closer to the opening date, as the Director will have a part in hiring a number of Youth Development Professionals to act as counselors for the after-school and summer program.
There are also hopes of establishing an AmeriCorps presence as well.
In the midst of the COVID turmoil, the Boys & Girls Club has launched a virtual program to help the children that were usually under their care.
"It was something outside of our comfort zone, but something that we were able to turn around pretty quickly and we've been proud of the 250 hours of programming that we've provided to kids and families ... we now have a mechanism to continue supporting kids virtually. In addition to that, we made a pretty heavy push with our existing Club families to reach out to them and to do wellness checks and to ensure they had all that they needed and we would want to establish something similar in this club as well," explained Andrade,"Looking back at it, it was a heavy lift but it was worth it. The optimist in me says that we are better prepared today as an organization than we were two months ago. Not only to provide virtual programing, but even perhaps continuing to provide childcare during another shutdown. Our updated policies and procedures and protocols would even maybe put us in a space where we wouldn't have to close our doors and would be able to help out kids."
Andrade said that she has heard "time and time again" throughout the past couple of years that there is "a bit of a void in the community when it comes to resources for kids" and she hopes that the new Boys & Girls Club will be able to provide a safe and high quality club experience.
"We know that there's an opportunity to serve even more kids in this community, so if we can get this club up and running and functioning at a really high capacity I think opportunities are limitless in this community," explained Andrade, "Perhaps there will be a chance to open a second or a third club based on the needs of this community and what people think is the right fit for Lake Charles. In this post-COVID world, childcare options in every community are even more limited than they were before ... i think that high quality after school and childcare programs have really never been more important than they are now ... we're excited to get here and excited to get started."
She said that the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana wants people to understand the job opportunities that will stem from this new branch, and the opportunity to join and support the organization as they prepare to be completely operational.
To find information on supporting the new Boys & Girls Club or how to register, visit https://www.bgcacadiana.com/get-involved.