A lawsuit was filed this week in Beauregard Parish objecting to the eligibility of one candidate in the upcoming sheriff’s election.
On Friday, five registered voters, including one reporter for the Beauregard Daily News, filed the suit with the 36th Judicial District Court requestiong the court disqualify Jose R. “Lil’ Joe” Chapa, Jr.’s candidacy for the October election. The suit claims that Chapa did not have a domiciliary residence within Beauregard Parish for the preceding year before qualifying, as is required by state law for anyone seeking the office of sheriff, tax assessor or clerk of court.
Chapa, who was 18 at the time that he formally qualified for the election this week, was an unemancipated minor for the past two years according to the lawsuit, and thus would be expected to hold the same residence as his parents. The suit included multiple items of “evidence”, such as documentation that allegedly reflects Chapa’s parents filed for homestead exemption for a residence they own in Texas.
Chapa graduated from a Houston-area high school in 2018, but has maintained he drove from his home in Beauregard Parish to the school. The lawsuit, however, claims Chapa was in possession of a Texas-issued driver’s license until April 2019.
The lawsuit also claims Chapa registered to vote in the state of Texas in Oct. 2018 using the same address as was reflected on his Texas driver’s license and on his parents’ homestead exemption documentation.
The court will have ten days to respond to the suit. As of Friday, no hearing date had been set for the matter.
Chapa has fielded several questions regarding his candidacy since announcing his intention of seeking election earlier this year. In a previous interview with the American Press, Chapa said he lived in the Dry Creek area of Beauregard Parish and that he had documentation to prove his statements.
“I have utility bills, vet bills, pictures and records to state this is my domiciled residence. If someone challenges me legally, I will provide all documents,” Chapa stated.
Chapa is contending for election against other candidates John Gott, Mark Herford, Jim Jacobsen and Rob Moreland Sr., who all qualified this week.