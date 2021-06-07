Lawmakers vote to end jail time for pot use

Four Southwest Louisiana state senators voted against a bill Monday that takes away jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana, but the measure cleared the Senate 20-17, the exact majority needed.
House Bill 652, sponsored by Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, had earlier passed the House 68-25. It now heads to the governor’s desk.
Southwest Louisiana representatives split their votes on the legislation. Reps. Ryan Bourriaque, R-Abbeville; Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles; Les Farnum, R-Sulphur; Brett Geymann, R-Moss Bluff; and Troy Romero, R-Jennings, voted for the bill.
Reps. Dewith Carrier, R-Oakdale; Charles Owen, R-Rosepine; Rodney Schamerhorn, R-Hornbeck; and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, voted against the legislation.
The bill reduces the criminal penalties for a first conviction of marijuana possession when the offender possesses 14 grams (a half ounce) or less. The penalty for first or subsequent convictions is a fine of up to $100.
Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, handled the bill in the Senate. He said current law keeps too many people in jail when they have 14 grams or less of marijuana in their possession. They can’t pay the fines under current law and end up in jail, he said. Luneau said the jail time is costly for the state and causes defendants to lose their jobs and makes them unable to pay their rent or house notes.
The Advocate earlier reported that Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans have passed similar ordinances. It added that 27 states and the District of Columbia have already decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.
The newspaper said the legislation hadn’t garnered intense opposition from influential law enforcement groups representing sheriffs and district attorneys.