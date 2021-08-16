A public memorial and celebration of life for former District A Lake Charles City Councilwoman Mary Morris is scheduled for Friday and is being hosted by her family. Morris, 76, died Aug. 8 of complications related to COVID-19, her family confirmed in a statement.
A silent reflection will take place 1-4 p.m. at the Civic Center Exhibition Hall and 4-6 p.m. outside the arcade amphitheater next to the Civic Center. COVID-19 protocols apply, and masks are required for the first silent reflection. Protocols and masks are encouraged for the second one.
A formal service officiated by the Rev. J.L. Franklin will take place 6-8 p.m. at the amphitheater. A private service for a small number of immediate family members is set for Saturday.
Morris’ sister, Gayle Sledge, said Morris underwent a successful kidney transplant in September 2019. Sledge returned to Lake Charles after the surgery to live with her sister.
Sledge said Monday that Morris was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but she had underlying conditions that were not conducive to her body healing itself.
Sledge said Morris was taking “a laundry list” of medications, including one that suppressed the body’s natural immune system to create antibodies, so they would not attack her transplanted kidney.
“Her body was more susceptible to bacteria, viruses and fungi,” Sledge said. “The doctors had to try to balance how much medicine to give her to keep her kidney functioning, while letting her natural antibodies fight the COVID-19 virus. That’s what she was battling.”
Morris eventually developed pneumonia. During the 13 days she was in the hospital, her body was unable to fully develop the antibodies needed to fight COVID-19, Sledge said.
Morris tried to avoid large crowds because she understood her condition was compromised, Sledge said. Sledge also tested positive for COVID-19 and was vaccinated, but was never hospitalized and didn’t have the same underlying conditions Morris had. Sledge said she tested negative 25 days after getting COVID-19.
During the time Sledge lived with Morris, she said they took the same precautions against COVID-19.
“At any time, people should be aware that they can catch any variant,” she said.
Sledge said people should not use her sister’s death as an argument against getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“That’s not a good excuse,” she said. “I want people to make informed decisions because these are life-altering decisions. There’s no way Mary would want anyone to be misinformed because she believed in people living their fullest and healthiest lives they could.”
Sledge said she wrote a letter to City Council members and spoke to Mayor Nic Hunter last week about her interest in temporarily representing the District A council seat until an election takes place. She said Morris’ constituents also reached out to her, asking her to serve on the seat.
Sledge said she wants to continue focusing on the priorities Morris was passionate about, including the Enterprise Boulevard extension, having City Council meetings televised, having zoning ordinances applied equally throughout the city and promoting economic development for minority-owned businesses along major corridors in North Lake Charles.