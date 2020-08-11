Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for Saturday's municipal election.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said voters must make the request by 4:30 p.m. either online at www.sos.la.gov or in writing through their parish's Registrar of Voters Office.
Southwest Louisiana ballots will include items in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. There are two millage renewals in Allen; a millage proposition in Beauregard; a millage renewal benefiting the Sheriff's Office, a sales tax renewal in Sulphur and a property tax proposition benefitting Niblett's Bluff Park for Calcasieu; and a property tax renewal that would benefit the Sheriff's Office in Jeff Davis.
Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot can check on the status of their ballot by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, and filling out the appropriate voter information and clicking "Check Absentee Ballot Status."
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters and can be returned by the voter or a voter's immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day.