Today is the last day to request an absentee ballot for Saturday's municipal election.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said voters must make the request by 4:30 p.m. either online at www.sos.la.gov or in writing through their parish's Registrar of Voters Office.

Southwest Louisiana ballots will include items in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. There are two millage renewals in Allen; a millage proposition in Beauregard; a millage renewal benefiting the Sheriff's Office, a sales tax renewal in Sulphur and a property tax proposition benefitting Niblett's Bluff Park for Calcasieu; and a property tax renewal that would benefit the Sheriff's Office in Jeff Davis.

Voters who have requested but not yet received an absentee ballot can check on the status of their ballot by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov, and filling out the appropriate voter information and clicking "Check Absentee Ballot Status."

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot is 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Completed ballots can be returned to the parish registrar of voters and can be returned by the voter or a voter's immediate family member. Should a voter be unable to meet an absentee ballot deadline, they can still vote in-person on election day.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will discuss and hear public feedback regarding the South's Defenders Memorial Monument at a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive.

Community partners have rallied behind schools in Calcasieu Parish School Board's R3 Zone in a fresh way this school year with the new Read-A-Thon read aloud initiative. Marcus Jackson, R3 Zone director, said there has been much concern from staff regarding the impacts of virtual education o…

Recent state legislation has opened new doors for the acquisition of medical marijuana for patients seeking alternative treatment options for a variety of conditions. John Davis, president of Wellcana, the exclusive state contract holder for the cultivation, harvest and production of medical…