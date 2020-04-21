The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an appeal by Ricky Langley to have his murder conviction thrown out, leaving him no more legal remedies available regarding these particular issues in the case.
Langley, who was convicted of murder in the death of 6-year-old Jeremy Guillory in 1992, appealed to the Supreme Court in September 2019. Langley was convicted of second-degree murder at trial in 2009.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeal in June of last year refused to uphold an earlier decision by a three-judge panel that could have led to Langley's release from Angola.
At issue was whether the jury's decision not to convict Langley of first-degree murder also meant he should be acquitted of second-degree murder.
A majority opinion of the 5th Circuit confirmed Langley's conviction.
"This defendant committed the most heinous, the most unspeakable act against this 6-year-old defenseless boy, and he deserves the full weight of the criminal justice system," Calcasieu District Attorney John Derosier said after receiving that court's decision.
Attorney General Jeff Landry said at the time, "I am grateful that the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed this murderous pedophile should remain behind bars. My office will continue to do all we can to protect our state's children and ensure public safety in Louisiana."
Judge Robert Wyatt earlier ordered Langley held without bond following the first ruling by the three-judge panel, which created a scenario in which Langley could have potentially been released from Angola where he has been since shortly after being convicted of the murder in 2009.
Wyatt was also the judge at Langley's third trial and like two juries before him had done, he rejected Langley's insanity defense and found him guilty.
He imposed the mandatory penalty of life in prison without parole on his second-degree murder conviction on Dec. 10, 2009.
Langley said multiple times in videotaped confessions after the killing that he molested the boy, strangled him and put his body in a closet.
A convicted sex offender at the time of the boy's death, Langley was convicted three times for the killing of Guillory on Feb. 7, 1992. DeRosier said after the first ruling by the 5th Circuit that his office would vigorously fight to keep Langley behind bars.
He said the Langley case was one of the most serious cases he has ever had and that Langley was a "huge danger" to the public.
In its earlier reversal, while acknowledging Langley's crime was "horrific," the 5th Circuit said, in part, that at Langley's third trial, over a double jeopardy objection, the prosecution tried Langley for second-degree murder after he had been acquitted of first-degree murder in the same case at his second trial.
But the 5th Circuit's opinion, in a lengthy discourse citing multiple other cases, affirmed the conviction of the defendant.
Then, in September of last year, Langley appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court and sought to have his conviction thrown out.
The Supreme Court denied Langley's appeal.
Langley has reached the end of the line with his appeals in regards to these particular issues of the case. The only way he could appeal in the future is if something new came up that he has not yet addressed in a previous appeal.