LAKE ARTHUR — With Holy Week underway one group of Lake Arthur residents are bringing the Way of the Cross, or the Stations of the Cross, to the people.
Fourteen wooden crosses began appearing on trees along two blocks of Pleasant Street along the lakefront on Sunday.
The crosses are the works of residents Cheryl Thackston and Sheila Granger Chapman, who are hoping the small wooden crosses along the path will help Christians remember the basics of their faith during the time of uncertainty and social distancing.
"I think the crosses send a message of faith over fear," Thackston said. "Everyone has gotten to the point they are so scared and there is so much the media puts out that we are all getting mixed messages. So many of us are not sure what to do next. I feel if everyone just turns to God things can get better."
Chapman said she has always had the idea of doing crosses on trees on her own property, but just never got around to it.
"Then last year a friend showed me they were doing the Stations of the Cross in their neighborhood during Easter and I thought ‘We could do that,' but we never did," Chapman said. "Then this year I thought it would be the perfect time and that we could place the crosses down the street because we have so many people walking and driving by. This will give them something to look at."
The public is welcome to walk, drive or ride bicycles along the path stopping along the way for their own personal reflection, prayer and meditation while keeping social distancing in mind.
"I think in this stay-at-home period, it is a great time for all of us to reflect," Chapman said. "It's always a time of reflection, but this year seems there is even more to reflect on and we hope to provide people with the opportunity to take time to reflect."
Homeowners have asked that the wooden crosses be left up year-around for those who walk and drive along Pleasant Street.
"I don't think the time of reflection should just be a temporary thing," Chapman said.
The group hopes to add images to each cross in time for Good Friday.