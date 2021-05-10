Update: The Lake Charles City Planning and Zoning Board voted 3-1 to recommend the conversion and building of a homeless shelter at 1017 6th Ave.
The Lake Charles Planning and Zoning Board on Monday heard about a major conditional use permit to convert and build a supervised emergency shelter for the homeless, a storage warehouse and related charitable services at 1017 6th Ave. The board had not cast a vote on the item as of press time.
Supporters of the shelter argued it is needed to deal with the growing homeless population in the city. Opponents agreed a shelter is needed, but putting it at the proposed location would drive down property values. They said there are better locations for the facility away from residential areas.
Dan Flavin, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, Empire of the Seed/Rick Richard, said roughly 40-50 beds will be constructed in the first phase. The shelter will be managed by Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana within a mixed use zoning district.
“This might help the homeless get some help, maybe a shower and a place to sleep without whatever goes on at night,” Flavin said. “There is a problem. Just drive around. These are real people. They need help.”
Sister Mariam MacLean, director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, said three other sites in the city were visited before the 6th Avenue site was chosen. She said it stood out because it can provide multiple services in one place.
If approved by the city, the shelter is at least two years away from opening, MacLean said. Any additional beds after the first phase would depend on the need and how well the shelter is being managed. The site would hold at most 120-150 beds.
Flavin said the site will be “very well managed” and will be supervised 24 hours a day.
“It’s not going to be something where they just come and go,” he said.
MacLean said along with helping the homeless, the site will “serve as a hub of neighborhood support.” It will also provide laundry and showers, along with job training
assistance and help with affording rent and utilities.
MacLean said the shelter will have no tolerance for weapons, drugs or sexual violence.
“If this shelter is not safe, it will be bad for the neighborhood and residents,” she said.
Gus Schram III, board chairman, said the shelter is “a great idea.” Fellow board member Alvin Joseph said a homeless shelter is needed, but the whole picture should be considered, including how residents feel about the proposal.
“I was homeless with a home, “Joseph said. “I know the streets and what’s happening. When you put people doing some of the same things congregating in one area, you’re going to have some issues. It is needed, but when (MacLean) mentioned this as an “ideal place for us,” who’s us? Is it the residents, or is it Catholic Charities?”
Ellaweena Woods has lived in the area for more than four decades and owns a thrift shop on 4th Avenue. She mentioned past efforts to bring homeless shelters in the city that had negative results.
“We live in a residential area,” she said. “I’m not saying don’t help them. I want to help them, but I can’t give up my rights (or) my sanity.”
Staff recommended the request be approved.
