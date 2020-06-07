Throughout the past month or so, turmoil and protests have conquered the media and cities around the globe as people take a loud and obvious stance against racism and racial injustice.
Rosie Glapion, a former Catholic nun with a strong background in civil rights, echoes many thoughts and cries from the people in the book she had published. The book, Seeing the Face of God: Memoirs of a Light-Skinned Black Woman, was published in 2014 after a period of grief over the loss of her husband Glenn Michael John Glapion of almost 42 years.
"My husband passed away in 2012. When he passed away, it drew me into extreme grief," explained Rosie Glapion. Weeks later she would find a new purpose to get her out of the sorrow she had been drowning in.
"One day I was walking around ... and a strong, strong revelation came to me that said to sit down and write the book. And I said ‘Oh, that's not God' ... so I brushed that off. About two weeks later the Holy Spirit hit me like a truck coming down the street, and told me, ‘If you don't sit down and write this book I'm going to take your gift from you.' I got myself a legal pad and starting writing, writing, writing," said Glapion. It took her two months of continuous writing to complete.
In the book, Glapion digs deep into how racial hatred has impacted every aspect of her life growing up in the Deep South. She views current racial conditions in America as "life on the new plantation."
"The spirit to me, very clearly, is God is fed up with racism ... God hates racism," said Glapion when speaking about why she wrote what she wrote about, "In the night, it was like the Holy Spirit opened my mind and wrote this book."
Throughout the memoirs of her life as a "light-skinned black woman" she highlights specific things that God spoke to her about, such as offering a solution to racial hatred that "only with God is this possible."
Glapion preaches that prayer is a powerful weapon that the world must use to overcome hate, and said that one of the most crucial lines that the Lord compelled her to put into the book was "I do not make imperfections."
"If any human being can look upon the face of another human being ... and hate them because the color of their skin, they are hating on me, God says," explained Glapion, "God never put it in us to be categorized by race. God wanted us to be one, human race."
Glapion received her undergraduate degree from Xavier University in New Orleans and a Master's of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in New Orleans. She is the former president of the Lake Charles Branch NAACP, and she has received numerous civic awards.
The book delves into three main truths over the story: that God creates everyone in His image, the true causes of racism and that the solution to racism isn't going to just be a person.
"Our white brothers and sisters have to move out racism ... we can not do it by ourselves," began Glapion. She elaborated on how is was "mostly white and Jewish people" who founded the NAACP, and historical figures such as Harriet Tubman would never have made it without the Quakers. "What to me was prophetic was when I see all of these protests ... I'm trying to find a black person in there and it's really moving," spoke Glapion. She spoke more on how God told her of how he would gather the people and "open people's eyes" to be able to forget differences tin order to live in peace.
When speaking about the book, Glapion maintains with a passion that this is not her book, but God's book.
"I could never, ever call it my book. It really is God's book. I was amazed at the things God gave to me," enthused Glapion.
This is the way that she says that the Lord wants the message to get out about racism and the true solution: God.
The cover of the book rests heavily on the imagery from Exodus 17: 9-13, when Moses has his hands above his head--as long as Moses' hands stayed raised, they won the battle, but when his hands fell down they would lose. In the same way, Glapion says that people must keep their hands up and lifted and "we'll have victory."
"The world needs to know ... God says ‘I am not part of the solution of racism--I am the solution,'" said Glapion. She also spoke of how God is the only one who can change people's hearts.
"The message really is the love of Jesus Christ. The whole purpose of the book is to bring this message out. We have to put our faith in God. Pray before you protest, while you protest, pray when the protest is over. Do our best, and God will do the rest. As long as we take a stand, God will do the rest. God has got to be our first resource ... I hope it [the book] brings people to their knees to pray," explained Glapion.
Seeing the Face of God: Memoirs of a Light-Skinned Black Woman is available on Amazon among other websites, and she aimed to keep it at the lowest cost possible. Glapion said that the goal is to get the message out and not the money.