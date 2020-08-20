Lake Charles revises drainage ordinance first time in 24 years

The Lake Charles City Council hasn't revised the city's drainage ordinance since 1996, but that changed following Wednesday's meeting. Council members unanimously approved several updates that officials said are designed to reduce the impact new development can have on stormwater runoff.
Mike Huber, city director of planning and engineering, said the changes include enhancing the city's runoff management plan, maintaining cross sections of drainage laterals, and addressing the minimum construction height for new development. The approach, he said, looks at drainage from a perspective of the overall watershed, instead of looking entirely upon development and the impact on neighbors around it.
"It's ensuring water leaving that development is not causing flooding issues downstream," Huber said.
Mayor Nic Hunter said residents can expect improved drainage through these updates, with a focus on promoting new development citywide. He said city planning and administrative department officials spent close to a year working on the revisions with area developers, engineers, contractors, builders and others. Engineering firms provided examples of drainage that were catered to the city's urban setting, which includes smaller lot sizes.
"I believe we are going to help stop the bleeding with this ordinance," he said. "It's been a long time coming."
Development has changed the city's landscape over the last several decades, leaving fewer green spaces to absorb stormwater. Huber spoke of the need to better control stormwater running off into a developed area.
"The way you typically do that is to stack up (contain) water and let it release slowly," he said.
Requiring a minimum construction height for new development will protect new homes and businesses from flooding, Huber said. While some building codes already require development to be 1 foot above the street level, some existing houses are below that level.
"It's a little bit of an insurance policy," he said.
Drainage has been one of the city's top priorities for the last several years, Hunter said. Funding dedicated solely for drainage has grown from $2 million from 2015-2017, to nearly $10.8 million from 2018 to this year. That money has helped fund capital projects and maintenance of existing drainage systems citywide, including inspecting and cleaning underground lines that are decades old.
Hunter asked residents to be cautious of how they treat their property, especially when it comes to allowing grass clippings and other items, like children's toys, to flow into street drains.
"You'd be amazed to see the things pulled up from the streets of Lake Charles," he said.
Huber said the city plans to interact more with gravity drainage district officials concerning any development that occurs within a certain distance of drainage laterals.
Several members of the Alliance for Positive Growth spoke in support of the updates and thanked city officials for their cooperation during the process. Michael Hankins, board president, said that work got the ordinance in a place to protect the community, while not stifling growth.