Lake Charles Memorial ICU staff get a little TLC

Certain Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staff underwent special post-COVID treatment procedures Tuesday, pet therapy. Four-pawed and two legged members of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy of Southwest Louisiana exercised hospital privileges.
It wasn’t the first visit and it won’t be the last.
It all started when Anne Bonnette, manager of the COVID ICU wrote a letter to a national pet therapy organization pleading for help. She explained the difficulties that Southwest Louisiana has faced in the last year, and the strain that has been put on the nursing staff, especially.
“The nurses in ICU stayed during the hurricanes to take care of patients,” Bonnette said. “Some of them had their own catastrophes at home after the storms and still, they came to work every day. When the hospital closed, we had two weeks off. After that, each one came back. I admit, I was a little weepy when I wrote the letter.”
Bonnette asked if therapy dogs could visit the nurses. She had heard about dogs that visited patients.
“In minutes I heard back,” she said.
She was put in contact with Susan Stanford, Coordinator of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy in Lake Charles.
“My heart was touched by the personal letter,” Standford said. “The mission of Dr. Dogs is to provide loving dogs and caring people for patients and nurses to relieve stress.”
A cuddle with a therapy dog team can break the daily routine, increase overall emotional well being and stimulate the mind. Even the smallest interaction with a dog can cause the human brain to produce oxytocin and lower cortisol. Oxytocin can increase feelings of relaxation. Too much cortisol – the stress hormone – can result in health issues. That’s the science backed by studies, but dogs seem to just get to the heart of the matter, sometimes when a person can’t.
Emma Vincent took Sparky, her therapy dog, to a local rehab facility. When a patient held the Yorkie mix, she smiled, the nurse said it is first time she had ever seen the woman do so.
Wanda Alexander had a Maltipoo whose soft reddish fur begged for touches and calm demeanor just seemed to relax all who held him.
“I got him about the time of the Royal Wedding,” Alexander said. “His full name is Prince Harry, but I just call him Prince.”
The Malty Poo Stella made her way through the crowd lifting her paw as if to ask who needed a hug. No one offered to hold Stella, the 180-pound English mastiff, but more than a few people lowered themselves to her level, making themselves comfortable on the floor like children playing with a new puppy.
Eventually the dog therapy program will be incorporated into the hospital’s program for patients, according to Bonnette.
It’s funny. I have a saying about the ICU. I tell new hires we have everything a person could need in here except a basket of puppies. These aren’t puppies, but close enough.”