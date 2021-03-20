Lake Charles mayor overwhelmingly re-elected

Lake Charles voters overwhelmingly re-elected Nic Hunter to a second term as the city’s mayor Saturday. Hunter, a Republican, beat out three Democratic challengers.
According to complete, but unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, Hunter received 9,368 votes, or 74 percent. Challengers Sean Ardoin received 2,426 votes, or 19 percent; Joshua Lewis received 626 votes, or 5 percent; and Jesse Bernard received 275 votes, or 2 percent.
Hunter thanked his family, friends and supporters for their help during the campaign.
“I want people to know I am going to be a mayor for this entire city,” he said. “I’m ready to keep the ball moving forward. This is about Lake Charles, not one person.”
Hunter thanked his opponents for running “clean and respectful” campaigns.
“The people of Lake Charles showed that politics doesn’t have to be divisive or polarizing,” he said.
Hunter said lakefront development, which was put on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a key priority in his second term.
“I believe that Port Wonder and Crying Eagle (lakefront location) will happen,” he said.
Hunter said recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta will continue over the next four years. He said he will continue to push for development of economic development districts. The Enterprise Boulevard, Interstate 10 corridor and lakefront economic development districts received approval Friday from the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget for state tax increment financing.
“They are producing results, and we want that to continue,” he said.