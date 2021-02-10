Election day for both mayor and City Council races is coming up quickly.
Election day is March 20. Voters must live within city limits to vote in the mayor and council races. Early voting dates are Saturday, March 6 through Saturday, March 13. People will be able to vote from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday to Saturday, excluding Sunday.
No voting supersites are planned due to the fact that the Civic Center was already booked.
“We’ve done it here several times. With the COVID, we’re going to follow the guidelines like we’re supposed to,” said Fontenot of voting at the Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
For those uncomfortable with voting in person mail-in ballots are available. Those interested should visit the Secretary of State’s website to request ballots for the upcoming March and April elections. The Secretary of State’s office also has a list of what each individual is voting upon for their city.
Voters can either bring in their ballot to the registrar’s office or take advantage of the option for ballot drop offs at the curb. Citizens will be able call once there so a staff member can come and get the ballot. Fontenot reminds people that they need a verified witness to their signature.
The last day to request a mail-in ballot is March 16.
“As soon as you get it fill it out. You’re only going to have two things to vote on … we’re mailing them out now. As soon as you get it, mail it to us or bring it to our office,” said Fontenot.