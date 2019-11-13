Lake Charles man victim of tent fire

The person who died as a result of a tent fire in early November has been identified as 69-year-old Raymond Celestine of Lake Charles, according to authorities.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of Celestine, which occurred on Friday, Nov. 8, near the intersection of N. Jake and Cessford streets in Lake Charles.

Authorities said the fire was called in to the fire department at 6:10 p.m. that day.

Calcasieu Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke has classified Celestine’s cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Investigator Megan LeBoeuf is the lead investigator on this case.

The fire will continue to be investigated by officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department, according to authorities.

