On Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 officers with Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Lakeshore in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived in the area, they found that the subject had already left the scene.
Approximately ten minutes later, officers began to receive calls of a subject riding a bicycle, eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Ryan Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they found that the subject they were trying to locate earlier had been struck by a vehicle and had died from his injuries.
Through further investigation, officers learned that a westbound vehicle was braking to slow down when the subject steered his bicycle in front of the vehicle and was struck.
The Lake Charles Police Traffic Division was notified and Corporal Rodney Grantham is the lead investigator.
Standard toxicology tests are pending.
Impairment by the driver of the automobile is not suspected.
The deceased was identified as Damon Bradley, B/M, 44, of Lake Charles.