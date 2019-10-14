Lake Charles group joins in Rosary Coast to Coast event

The faith of the masses was on display Sunday as Mayor Nic Hunter and the Most Rev. Bishop Glen John Provost led the public in prayer in conjunction with Rosary Coast to Coast taking place across the U.S. and across the world.
Hosted by the Ruth Institute — a global interfaith coalition aimed at defending the family and building a civilization of love — the local event was dubbed Rosary Around the Lake.
“We can never have too much prayer,” Hunter said when asked why he chose to participate in the event. “It is just a beautiful thing to see people spread out all along the lakefront, which is our welcome sign to the rest of the world. Our participation in this event just shows what kind of community we have.”
Area resident Beth Arabie was among those in attendance for the afternoon of prayer, along with her daughter, Tiah Arabie Lewis, and 8-year-old grandson Evan.
“My daughter and I have started to try to pray the rosary everyday and to teach the children to do the same,” Arabie said. “After Mass today we just wanted to come and participate and to continue our daily devotion to Mary.”
Ruth Institute founder and president Jennifer Robarch Morse said she had hoped for a large crowd of families when envisioning how the day would unfold.
“We are here to defend the family and to pray for divine protection,” Morse began her address to those gathered. “But first I’d like to thank the good weather committee; the children who prayed so hard this week for the good weather that we’re having today.”
She encouraged folks, whether Catholic or not, to join in prayer for the country and for the world, stating “last year’s event drew around 800 people to the civic center waterfront.”
Rebecca Breaux-Turner also works for the Ruth Institute and brought all three of her children to Rosary Around the Lake.
“It’s obvious that the family is falling apart and it is our mission in particular to address family breakdown and the ways that our culture is getting it wrong.”
Turner said the Ruth Institute does not offer marriage or couples counseling but “they are the liaison between people who come to us for help and us plugging them in to where they need to go.”
This year’s event was held on Oct. 13 in honor of the Miracle of the Sun in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917.