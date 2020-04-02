Lake Arthur shuts down basketball courts

LAKE ARTHUR — Public basketball and tennis courts in Lake Arthur are closed as of Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and encourage social distancing.
“We are following the governor’s stay-at-home order and doing everything we can to keep people from congregating,” Police Chief Kobi Turner said. “This means shutting down our basketball and tennis courts at the city park and sporting facilities.”
All restrictions will remain in place until further notice, he said.
The Lake Arthur Park, including the walking path and beach area, will remain open unless other orders are given. Turner said people should maintain a distance of at least six feet between themselves and others when going out for a walk, swimming or enjoying the beach.
“The park is still open and people can go for a walk, but we just caution them to practice social distancing,” Turner said. “We don’t want people going out there and playing basketball or other sports in close contact. We are just trying to get the social distancing thing under control.”
Residents should also avoid congregating in groups larger than 10.
Mayor Sherry Crochet said people need to practice better social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s a good idea because people really need to be home,” Crochet said.
Crochet said the town is trying to do it’s part by closing offices, limiting staff and restricting nonessential services.
As of Wednesday, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Jeff Davis Parish had risen to nine. The first case was announced on March 24.
Turner said residents should also obey the parishwide mandatory curfew.
Residents are to be off the roads and out of public places between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further notice. Those going to and from work, medical personnel, first responders and other emergency officials are exempt.
Persons in violation of the curfew will be charged with a misdemeanor and issued a citation to appear in court. Violators are also subject to a $500 fine or six months in jail, or both.