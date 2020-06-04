Lake Arthur’s proposed budget at $1.5 million

LAKE ARTHUR - The town of Lake Arthur’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is projected at $1.5 million with fire, police, solid waste, parks and recreation and employee expenses among the most funded areas.
Federal and state decisions to limit the spread of COVID-19 are expected to have an impact on revenues for the town, according to Mayor Sherry Crochet.
Local revenues, especially in the areas of recreation and rent of the community center, are anticipated to be down, she said.
“I think we are going to have to watch things very closely and hope that we don’t have an emergency,” Crochet said. “We need to make sure we are very cautious.”
Revenues from recreational activities including youth baseball and football and rental of the community center are expected to be the hardest hit by the nearly three month long COVID-19 shutdown.
Nearly a third of the recreation’s revenues were loss due to the cancellation of baseball.
“We cut everything in half because we didn’t know where we were going to be,” Crochet said. “We are holding our own, but we lost revenue from recreation and the community center.”
The community center is reopening with all events restricted to a 50 percent capacity.
The council can amend the budget, which includes a projected $1.3 million in expenditures, as needed, she said.
No major projects were included in the proposed budget.
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m. July 1 prior to final adoption.
In other matters, Councilman Sampson “Poncho” Lejeune reminded residents that children can be passengers on golf carts, but are not allowed to drive the carts in town.
“I’ve seen several kids riding around,” he said. “I saw one just about roll over. We need to crackdown on it.”
The council adopted an ordinance in March which allows for electric and gas golf carts on certain town streets during daylight hours.
Under the measure, only licensed drivers can operate a golf cart on a public roadway between sunrise and sunset, and no one under the age of 18 can drive a golf cart on the street. Minimum liability insurance is also required.
The golf carts are also required to have adequate headlights, brake lights, turn signals, brakes and mirrors. Golf carts must also display an annual permit of operation sticker issued by the Lake Arthur Police Department.