Seacorn Power
US Coast Guard

LAKE ARTHUR — Community members around Lake Arthur are rallying together to help provide support and donations for search efforts and families of the Seacorn Power victims.

The Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, just south of Port Fourchon, during hurricane-force winds on April 13. Since then six crew members have been rescued, six bodies recovered and the search continues for the remaining missing seven victims.

As of Monday, more than $24,000 has poured in to various fundraisers held in Lake Arthur over the weekend.

“It’s just a small part, that each and every one of us can do to help them,” Tammy Broussard, one of the fundraiser organizers said. “Not everyone can go out physically and help search, but we can help in so many other ways.

“I am so proud to be a part of the community,” Broussard continued. “Our people are so amazing. Everybody has a connection to the oilfield ... some have dads, brothers, brother-in-laws or know someone who works in the oilfield, so this tragedy touches each and every one of us. These families remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

The community raised $24,400 which was presented Sunday to Scott Daspit, the father of Dylan Daspit one of the crew members who remains missing.

“At this point the money will be used to help support the rescue efforts, including fuel,” Broussard said. “Anything left will be divided among the families.”

Fundraising efforts began April 23 when Sherrell Savoy, owner of Main Street Deli, decided to donate 100 percent of the deli’s profits that day to the rescue efforts.

“I saw that and started thinking more could be done,” Broussard said.

Broussard teamed up with others in the community and began an online auction. More than 70 items including a homemade cake, a painting, handmade jewelry and more were donated by local residents and businesses to the auction.

Local businesses also began pledging $500 and challenging others to do the same.

On Sunday, Charlie and Suzette Guidry, owners of Charlie’s Place, a local bar, held a dart tournament and sold hamburgers with 25 percent of the proceeds, going to the Seacor Power fundraiser. Some $4,000 was raised from the tournament and hamburger sales.

“The community is always so giving, but this has been non-stop,” Broussard said.

Lake Arthur school children will also hold a jean day on May 13. Students at Lake Arthur High and Elementary School will pay $1 to wear jeans for a Free Dress Day with proceeds benefiting the Seacor Power fundraiser.

Broussard is challenging other schools in the area to also get involved.

More from this section

Sulphur woman testifies before insurance committee

  • Updated
Sulphur woman testifies before insurance committee

BATON ROUGE — Robin Baudoin of Sulphur lost her two-story home last August when Hurricane Laura roared through Southwest Louisiana, and she told members of the House Insurance Committee here Tuesday she is still awaiting a settlement from her insurance company nine months later.

S.P. Arnett teacher impacting lives inside and outside of classroom

  • Updated
S.P. Arnett teacher impacting lives inside and outside of classroom

Lauren Chatman, a seventh-grade teacher at S.P. Arnett Middle School, is passionate about students both inside and outside of the classroom. The eight-year, experienced teacher spends her time teaching English, sponsoring the BETA Club, coaching softball and volunteering in the children’s mi…

Historic edition in racks now

  • Updated
Historic edition in racks now

Pick up your copy of today’s historic American Press with full coverage of President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles in racks now.

Biden: We’ve ‘neglected as a nation to invest in the future’

  • Updated
Biden: We’ve ‘neglected as a nation to invest in the future’

With the aging Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge at his back, President Joe Biden’s speech in hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles Thursday focused on rebuilding the nation through the American Jobs Plan and on modernizing its roads and bridges. He didn’t mince words when describing the nearly …