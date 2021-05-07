LAKE ARTHUR — Community members around Lake Arthur are rallying together to help provide support and donations for search efforts and families of the Seacorn Power victims.
The Seacor Power lift boat capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, just south of Port Fourchon, during hurricane-force winds on April 13. Since then six crew members have been rescued, six bodies recovered and the search continues for the remaining missing seven victims.
As of Monday, more than $24,000 has poured in to various fundraisers held in Lake Arthur over the weekend.
“It’s just a small part, that each and every one of us can do to help them,” Tammy Broussard, one of the fundraiser organizers said. “Not everyone can go out physically and help search, but we can help in so many other ways.
“I am so proud to be a part of the community,” Broussard continued. “Our people are so amazing. Everybody has a connection to the oilfield ... some have dads, brothers, brother-in-laws or know someone who works in the oilfield, so this tragedy touches each and every one of us. These families remain in our thoughts and prayers.”
The community raised $24,400 which was presented Sunday to Scott Daspit, the father of Dylan Daspit one of the crew members who remains missing.
“At this point the money will be used to help support the rescue efforts, including fuel,” Broussard said. “Anything left will be divided among the families.”
Fundraising efforts began April 23 when Sherrell Savoy, owner of Main Street Deli, decided to donate 100 percent of the deli’s profits that day to the rescue efforts.
“I saw that and started thinking more could be done,” Broussard said.
Broussard teamed up with others in the community and began an online auction. More than 70 items including a homemade cake, a painting, handmade jewelry and more were donated by local residents and businesses to the auction.
Local businesses also began pledging $500 and challenging others to do the same.
On Sunday, Charlie and Suzette Guidry, owners of Charlie’s Place, a local bar, held a dart tournament and sold hamburgers with 25 percent of the proceeds, going to the Seacor Power fundraiser. Some $4,000 was raised from the tournament and hamburger sales.
“The community is always so giving, but this has been non-stop,” Broussard said.
Lake Arthur school children will also hold a jean day on May 13. Students at Lake Arthur High and Elementary School will pay $1 to wear jeans for a Free Dress Day with proceeds benefiting the Seacor Power fundraiser.
Broussard is challenging other schools in the area to also get involved.