Lake Arthur outlines plans for town projects

LAKE ARTHUR — Renovating a former bank for a new city hall, installing water meters and street overlays are among the projects expected to be tackled by the town in the upcoming fiscal year.
Mayor Sherry Crochet outlined plans for the projects Friday following a special meeting to introduce the $1.7 million budget, which includes $1.6 million in expenses for the new fiscal year beginning Aug. 1.
The council moved its regular meeting date from Aug. 7 to July 31 at 6 p.m. to adopt the budget so that it will be ready for Aug. 1, Crochet said.
“There is nothing special in the budget,” she said. “We are just doing what we need to do to keep things running.”
Among the projects are plans to renovate the former Capital One Bank building on Arthur Avenue for a new city hall. Some $200,000 has been allotted for the project, which includes $61,500 in capital outlay funds from the state, she said.
The town purchased the building three or four years ago to ease overcrowding of city hall and the police department, which share space in the current city hall.
“We just need more space,” Crochet said. “We don’t even have any more room for file cabinets.”
Plans for the building include remodeling two restrooms, adding three offices and replacing the air conditioning system. The bank’s drive-thru will remain in place to provide for customer bill payment drop-off slots.
The police department will occupy the old city hall to ease overcrowding of its department.
The town also plans to repair and update lift stations and repair flood gates at the pumping station used to draw water down from the canal.
The town was awarded $100,000 for the project which will help repair a broken flood gate at the Monlenzun Canal, located adjacent to the pump station. One of the gates flew off and needs to be repaired, Crochet said.
“We are trying to get the gate put back on and reinforce the gates so that this does not happen again,” she said.
The flood gates secure the back flow of water from the lake and prevent large amounts of water from backing into the canal after excessive amounts of rainfall in a short period of time.
The town is also hoping to begin installing an estimated 1,200 water meters at residents and businesses. The project is expected to be completed in phases.
The town will need to have water meters in place by 2020 in order to apply for state and federal funds.
The town is also working to improve its water system to include installing two new water wells and adding water softener to filter the iron. The town will need to buy five acres of land to install the wells on, Crochet said.
The town is also expected to continue an ongoing street improvement project. More than $100,000 in street overlays are planned next year throughout the town. “We will assess the streets and do the worse ones first,” Crochet said.