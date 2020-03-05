LAKE ARTHUR - Roosters will be banned and other farm animals, like chickens and horses will be more tightly regulated under a measure adopted Wednesday by the Lake Arthur Town Council.
The town has allowed animals like roosters, chickens and horses to be kept in the town, but recent complaints by residents have led officials to impose new regulations limiting the number of chickens and where the animals can be kept.
Under the measure, roosters, pigs, hogs, sheep, goats and emus will not be allowed in the town limits.
Chickens and hens would be limited to six per resident and not be allowed to run at large. No other poultry or domestic fowl would be allowed.
Horses and cows must be kept on a minimum of four acres in town.
Persons who violate the ordinance face a $500 fine and/or 60 days in jail.
The council voted 4-1 to amend its animal ordinance to regulate roosters, chickens and horses with Alderman Auldon Robinson voting against the measure. A motion by Robinson to table it to allow the council more time to study the ordinance and complaints failed due to a lack of a second.
"I don't like banning something someone could possibly use for food or stopping any food production for anybody because of noise," Robinson said.
Robinson urged the council to consider the complaints before taking any action. He also asked if the council was opening the door for complaints from other animals that make noise and said further evaluation was needed.
"It's difficult to satisfy everybody, but whenever two parties are involved it is the position of the council to take action,"he said. "Whatever we do is going to help one and hurt the other."
Aldermwoman Roberta Palermo agreed more discussion was needed, but voted for the ordinance.
Mayor Sherry Crochet said she has received multiple complaints from residents complaining about the noise and odors caused by the animals.
"I've gotten numerous complains about chickens roaming in other people's yards and roosters making noise when people who work nights are trying to sleep in the day," Crochet said. "This is disrespectful to others."
In addition, she said she has received complaints from residents about the smells from horses being tied up in yards.
Resident Terry Thibodeaux, who has roosters, urged the council to reconsider the plans saying a ban on roosters will kill the flocks off. Many chickens are being raised for eggs and meat, he said.
Thibodeaux urged the council to consider limiting the roosters to one per flock.
"If you take the roosters away eventually the chickens will go away," he said. "And if you ban roosters for noise, what are you going to do next, ban dogs or a business for making noise?"
Other residents attending the meeting complained about cats roaming around and dogs barking. Thibodeaux said he checked with his neighbors before acquiring the roosters and all were okay with them.
Alderman Ricky Monceaux said if residents wanted to raise chickens, they should do it in the country.