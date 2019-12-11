Ninety angels are still awaiting adoption this Christmas through the Lake Charles Salvation Army's Angel Trees.
Trees are located at Prien Lake Mall; Mike Willis Ford, 930 Beglis Pkwy., Sulphur; Thrive Physical Therapy, 4150 Nelson Road; and the Capital One Tower, One Lakeshore Drive.
Each tree is decorated with Christmas wish lists for children and the elderly in need. Participants can select a list, write down the identification number and return the gifts by Dec. 17 to 3960 Gerstner Memorial Drive.
Most lists for the elderly have been adopted, but many children still await selection, said Salvation Army Lt. LeAnna Marion. An entire list costs $75 on average, but the whole list doesn't have to be purchased.
"People can spend $20-$25, really, whatever they have," she said. "It's designed so that anybody can be a donor. If it's a football, a basketball, we can add to that and that can mean more to that kid than getting nothing."
Angel Tree locations also feature receptacles for loose toys and gifts that are collected daily by Salvation Army staff.
Most lists include essential items like clothes and shoes, but toys and electronics are also popular on the children's lists. To fulfill specific requests, Marion recommends adopting over donating.
Angel Tree began accepting applications in October, with more than 800 residents approved to participate. Qualification depends on a household's remaining income after all bills have been paid, Marion said.
This season, the Salvation Army has seen 120 additional participants in the drive. Marion said many families are homeless, "don't have a permanent residence of their own," or have been the victim of a recent fire.
Angel Trees will remain up until the end of the day Dec. 17.
"If they decide on that day to do it, they can adopt," she said. "We leave them up for that very reason."