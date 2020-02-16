Lake Area Industry Alliance Executive Director Jim Rock said he's proud his new position allows him to be a "cheerleader for industry."
"Industry has such a positive impact with taxes, with jobs, tourism and I don't think everyone is aware of that," he said. "I'm very proud to have this job; it's something I have a passion for and I'm very excited about it."
Rock, who previously worked at PPG/Axiall for 39 years and was part of the Lotte Chemical project before accepting this role at LAIA, said his main focus now is to provide a channel of communication between industry and the community, elected officials, educators, civic leaders and area organizations.
The 22-member alliance represents chemical manufacturing plants, refineries, utilities and LNG facilities and acts as a liaison with the Louisiana Chemical Association and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance, he said.
"Our purpose is to educate local, state and national leaders on issues affecting business, industry and trade and encourage industry to be good stewards of the environment," he said. "We also work with local education leaders to enhance the education system to meet present and future needs of the industrial community. We also encourage industry to participate in community activities, and those workers actually do a lot of volunteering in our communities."
Rock said Calcasieu Parish industries have paid $334 million in total sales taxes since 2014, according to Calcasieu Parish School Board's financial records.
He said local industries have also paid an estimated $270 million in property taxes since 2014 and local industries make up 17 of the top 20 property taxpayers in the parish, numbers he attributes to the Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office. The other three are casinos.
Rock said because of the contributions of local industries the School Board was able to spend $50 million in capital outlay projects, including cafeteria renovations and upgrades at Brentwood Elementary School; five new rooftop air-conditioning units for the auditorium at DeQuincy High School; an eight-classroom pod at Moss Bluff Middle School; drainage improvements at LeBlanc Middle and Vinton High schools; and new student desks at Washington-Marion High School.
"Another way to look at it is if you consider how much money industries contribute in terms of salaries and benefits, it would pay for one out of every three teachers," he said.
Rock said the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office used their designated money from sales taxes collected from local industries to spend $15.1 million in upgrades and new initiatives, including a total renovation of the Sulphur Law Enforcement Center; three supplemental pay increases adjustments for all employees (excluding the sheriff); a complete modernization of the Training Academy with enhanced safety features; the purchase of six high-water rescue vehicles to be staged on both the east and west side of the Calcasieu River; the purchase of emergency equipment for every deputy; and the purchase of patrol rifles for all deputies and school resource officers.
"Those rescue vehicles arrived about a month before Hurricane Harvey and because they had those, they were able to get to some folks they wouldn't have been able to get to otherwise," Rock said.
The other parish entity affected by industry tax dollars is the Police Jury, which Rock said has been able to spend $14 million in drainage infrastructure improvements and $41.3 million in road projects because of the dollars collected.
"Something else we were part of is some of the incentive money that is going to the contractors on the Interstate 210 bridge project since they finished early," Rock said. "LAIA members will be contributing $100,000 dollars of the total $750,000 pledged."
In terms of donations, Rock said local industries have contributed $5.8 million to the McNeese State University Foundation, endowed 11 professorships at the school and established 10 endowed scholarships.
At Sowela Technical Community College, local industries have donated $1.1 million in equipment and program support, $1.5 million in donations for capital projects, awarded $200,000 in scholarships, $245,000 in in-kind donations and $5 million for the school's Process Technology Training Center.
"Phillips 66 has also donated $60,000 to the Calcasieu Area Council Boys Scouts of America and all the plants combined have donated $13.5 million to the United Way of Southwest Louisiana since 2014," Rock said. "That's not money that companies necessarily donated, it's from their employees."
He's also proud of that fact that industry workers have volunteered 80,000 hours with area organizations since 2014.
"At the end of the shift, these workers aren't all going home and sitting on the couch. A lot of them volunteer," he said. "A lot of things wouldn't have been accomplished if industry wasn't here. They do the Chem Expo, paint recycling, Citgo's E-Recycle Day, Special Olympics, Little League sports plus Partners in Education."
He said local industries employ 7,450 workers and 3,500 base contractors.
"All those people are paying state income taxes, making good money, got good benefits, they're eating in our restaurants, buying cars, putting gas in cars, it's an incredible pyramid of economic impact," Rock said. "For every job in local industry, five other jobs are created in our community."
l
Online: laia.com