LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

LaGrange Frozen

LaGrange High School Frozen Jr. cast members rehearse for the upcoming production.

 Special to the American Press

LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said. 

“Frozen songs have become home favorites, fan favorites. The majority of people that watch Disney-anything know the music from  ‘Frozen,’’ she said.

LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut the show which was originally scheduled for last spring. “We had everything ready in the auditorium— costumes, props, sets and everything and then we got the announcement from the governor and everything was on hold.”

The group expected to return for a summer and then possibly a fall performance but hurricane devastation put a swift end to those plans, she added. “It destroyed our auditorium, all of our sets, the majority of the costumes and any types of hand prop was all destroyed. And to be honest, the kids started to lose faith that it would even happen.”

Buller, however, was determined to not let all hope be lost. “The majority of my cast would be graduating. I thought, ‘We’ve got to do this for them,’ as several kids would be majoring in performing arts. I hated for them to go college without two years worth of performances.”

Local churches including Eastwood Pentecostal Church, United Christian Fellowship and Trinity Baptist Church volunteered space and resources to ensure the show would go on this summer. “We’ve had so much community support that’s rallied around us to help make this possible for the kids. It makes them feel good to know people want this to go on and really, I think the community is ready fo some normalcy.”

“Frozen Jr.” is a condensed version of the Disney original running about 1 hour and 15 minutes . “We find it’s a good amount of time for younger audiences,” Buller said adding that ages three and older would enjoy it. 

Frozen is the story of two royal sisters who face many challenges, including being separated, while growing up. “It takes you through a fun story line of them joining back together and rekindling their relationship,” she said. 

Audience members who are accustomed to LaGrange Theater’s high quality production elements can expect the same quality  at Trinity’s North Venue, Buller said, including a possible snow shower! At the conclusion of the show, audience members can meet some of their cast favorites including Elsa, Ana, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff in the lobby.

Last year’s ticket holders can now redeem their tickets at no cost by visiting, https://form.jotform.com/donovan.comeaux/frozenjrexchange.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Eastwood Pentecostal Church gymnasium, now until June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and June 21-24 at Trinity Baptist North Venue, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. 

Only cash payments will be accepted in advance and at the door.

More from this section

LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

  • Updated
LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said. 

Lake Charles Memorial ICU staff get a little TLC

  • Updated
Lake Charles Memorial ICU staff get a little TLC

Certain Lake Charles Memorial Hospital medical staff underwent special post-COVID treatment procedures Tuesday, pet therapy. Four-pawed and two legged members of Dr. Dogs Pet Therapy of Southwest Louisiana exercised hospital privileges.

SW La. still swinging for the fences

  • Updated
SW La. still swinging for the fences

Before international pandemic and natural disasters impacted the five- parish area’s day-to-day life, Southwest Louisiana was leading the nation for markets our size in gross domestic product.

Is your business prepared for a disaster?

  • Updated
Is your business prepared for a disaster?

We have now entered hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms. Six to 10 of those could become hurricanes. Although an area of distributed weather in the Bay of Campeche could develop into a tropical depression by the middle of th…

Funds requested for new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk

  • Updated
Funds requested for new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk

A $55 million Army Military Construction Project for a new Joint Operations Center at Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) has been included in the Biden Administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, according to a release from the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. 