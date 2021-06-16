LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut production

LaGrange Performing Arts returns to the stage this summer with “Frozen Jr.” June 25, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and June 26, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church’s North Venue. Based on the hit Disney film, audience members young and old will enjoy the musical, Shelly Buller, director, said.
“Frozen songs have become home favorites, fan favorites. The majority of people that watch Disney-anything know the music from ‘Frozen,’’ she said.
LaGrange students have waited over a year to debut the show which was originally scheduled for last spring. “We had everything ready in the auditorium— costumes, props, sets and everything and then we got the announcement from the governor and everything was on hold.”
The group expected to return for a summer and then possibly a fall performance but hurricane devastation put a swift end to those plans, she added. “It destroyed our auditorium, all of our sets, the majority of the costumes and any types of hand prop was all destroyed. And to be honest, the kids started to lose faith that it would even happen.”
Buller, however, was determined to not let all hope be lost. “The majority of my cast would be graduating. I thought, ‘We’ve got to do this for them,’ as several kids would be majoring in performing arts. I hated for them to go college without two years worth of performances.”
Local churches including Eastwood Pentecostal Church, United Christian Fellowship and Trinity Baptist Church volunteered space and resources to ensure the show would go on this summer. “We’ve had so much community support that’s rallied around us to help make this possible for the kids. It makes them feel good to know people want this to go on and really, I think the community is ready fo some normalcy.”
“Frozen Jr.” is a condensed version of the Disney original running about 1 hour and 15 minutes . “We find it’s a good amount of time for younger audiences,” Buller said adding that ages three and older would enjoy it.
Frozen is the story of two royal sisters who face many challenges, including being separated, while growing up. “It takes you through a fun story line of them joining back together and rekindling their relationship,” she said.
Audience members who are accustomed to LaGrange Theater’s high quality production elements can expect the same quality at Trinity’s North Venue, Buller said, including a possible snow shower! At the conclusion of the show, audience members can meet some of their cast favorites including Elsa, Ana, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff in the lobby.
Last year’s ticket holders can now redeem their tickets at no cost by visiting, https://form.jotform.com/donovan.comeaux/frozenjrexchange.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Eastwood Pentecostal Church gymnasium, now until June 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and June 21-24 at Trinity Baptist North Venue, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
Only cash payments will be accepted in advance and at the door.