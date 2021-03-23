Staff reports
Louisiana surpassed 10,000 people who have died from COVID-19 on Monday, just over a year from when the state recorded its first virus-related death.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 10,030 people have died in its Monday COVID-19 data update.
“Today is a grim milestone for our state as more than 10,000 Louisianans have now died from COVID-19, marking a year of sadness and loss, as so many families and friends are missing their loved ones,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We must pray for them and their families and do everything we can to prevent the spread of this terrible illness.”
Edwards said while the pandemic is far from over, there is hope now that more than one million Louisiana residents have started the vaccination process.
“We are blessed that our scientists and doctors have produced three highly effective and safe vaccines against this illness, and now more than ever, we are called to continue to protect each other and to save lives through wearing masks, keeping distance and getting the vaccine when it is our turn,” Edwards said. “These vaccines are not just about getting back to a more normal life and ending the pandemic, they’re also a critical tool in ensuring fewer people die from this illness.”
Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, said 10,000 deaths in one year is a “stunning” loss.
“For context, that means we have lost more residents to COVID-19 than accidents, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s combined which were the third, fourth, fifth and sixth leading causes of death in 2017,” Phillips said. “It would’ve been the second leading cause of death that year, behind only heart disease. Said another way, we’ve lost more residents to COVID than the population sizes of 85 percent of Louisiana’s towns, cities and villages.”
Phillips said the state is “driven and determined to end this pandemic.”
In addition to the 1,055,991 people who have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, hundreds of thousands of additional Louisianans are eligible to get one of the three approved vaccines, including additional groups of essential workers who became eligible Monday.
“The COVID vaccines are our exit ramp from this pandemic and I could not be more encouraged by the tremendous work already undertaken,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. “I am looking forward to even more Louisianans having the opportunity to get vaccinated in the near future.”