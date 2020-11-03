La. gets 100 percent cost share for debris removal
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D., said President Donald Trump has approved his request for a 100 percent cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
