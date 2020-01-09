Louisiana Education Superintendent John White announced on Thursday that he is stepping down from the job, effective March 11.
White, who has served as superintendent since 2012, submitted his resignation letter to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The board announced it would immediately start searching for a replacement.
"Our work together has been focused on causes critical not just to the future of schooling, but also to the future well-being of our state and nation," White said in his letter.
White said his leadership helped the state develop "a system of quality early childhood care and education," "restored a focus on curriculum," "created pathways to good jobs," "funded college education by revitalizing career and technical education" and "developed plans for improvement in the hundreds of schools struggling."
The letter also touted the state's considerable strides in its national rankings.
He said Louisiana's improvements on all four National Assessment of Educational Progress tests over the last decade rank in the top 10 nationwide.
White said 2018 saw the most students graduating from high school and exiting with a college credit or an industry credential.
He closed by urging BESE to find a superintendent who will "continue our state's march toward a fair and just education system, and toward a more perfect Louisiana."
Holly Boffy, BESE vice president, said in a news release that White's leadership over the last eight years "in carrying out the vision of the board" has helped Louisiana make great strides.
"The board thanks him for his support in spearheading this critical work and for his dedicated and tireless service to the families, students and educators of our state," she said. "Louisiana's plan to prepare all students for success in college and careers is a strong one, and our board looks forward to continuing the considerable recent progress that has been made regarding early childhood efforts."
A special BESE meeting to address the search process, candidate criteria, anticipated timeline and related activities regarding White's replacement will be announced within the week.