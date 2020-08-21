Cade Brumley, Louisiana Department of Education superintendent, provided insights to the upcoming school year in light of COVID-19 during a teleconference on Thursday hosted by the Pelican Institute for Public Policy.
Brumley began with optimism saying that families can expect smoother operations for distance and in-person learning this fall. "Now we're five months later. We've learned a lot and we're in a better position. Many of the issues that were happening in the spring will not happen in the fall," he said.
Forty school systems are already back up and running with 15 more to re-open next week. LDOE provided systems and families with re-opening guidance through its Strong Start 2020 plan.
A focus on safety and academic recovery are the plan's focus, he said. "Let's be honest, every summer there is a learning loss for our kids. Our kids come back to school with a deficit they would not have had had there been a continuity in learning."
COVID-19 has only exacerbated this gap, he said, a challenge that is even more pronounced "in our most impoverished communities."
In light of anticipated gaps, Brumley said school systems have been mandated to complete a literacy and mathematics diagnostic of each student within the first 30 days of re-opening. The data from the diagnostic will be used to drive policy, allocate resources and guide funding decisions.
"Because we are going to see a loss (academically) and we have to ready to overcome that loss."
Brumley added that perhaps the lessons learned from the global pandemic will open the door for systems to shift away from the antiquated agrarian calendar that required the two-month summer break for farming. Year-round school, with staggered breaks throughout the calendar year, may help "prevent or mitigate learning loss," he said.
"Now is the time to have that discussion… I'm hopeful to pull levers to help usher that in."
New policies and funding allocations for increased device and internet access are also important conversations to have now, he said. Prior to the distribution of CARES Act dollars to improve distance learning connectivity, 33 percent of Louisiana students did not have internet access.
One in four students is now lacking access and a "group approach" between governmental agencies and policy making bodies is needed to bridge the divide, he said. "This is not just important for K-12, but higher ed and working adults who are more so working remotely now."
Many previous policy requirements for students and staff, however, are still in full effect, he emphasized. Instructional minutes, compulsory attendance and teacher/leader accountability systems are still required.
"Our teachers and our leaders need to know while they are in a global health pandemic, they're operating out of public dollars…We may have to make adjustments as the year goes by but let's base that on data, not just on ‘We think we should do this.'"
Ultimately, Brumley said like previous global crises be it war or health threats, the current stage is set for improvement and lasting change. "There are innovations that are going to come and I'm excited for that…A greater menu of services and options for families would be a great thing."
