Scott and Kayla Marceaux are both employed in the casino operations department at L'Auberge Casino Resort, which means they are both in a holding pattern since everything came to a grinding halt at the casino a few weeks ago due to the pandemic.
She works as a dual pit manager and her husband is a dealer at the casino.
Like many of their fellow employees, they are parents and have the same worries and concerns as the majority of people in the country do during this crisis.
But the Marceaux's, as well as some of their co-workers, have found a way to brighten each others' spirits during these tough times.
More than 75 employees of L'Auberge have been participating in Facebook live game nights, according to Kayla Marceaux.
"We played ‘Family Feud' for one of them and even though it was online, it was great to communicate and have a good time with our co-workers and our families," she said. "Next, we played bingo online together and that was a great success and a lot of fun, as well."
Marceaux said the co-workers are "like one big family."
"I think we are handling the situation the best we can," she said. "It's a scary time but we are staying positive. We have continued to communicate and keep in touch through our casino operation Facebook group."
She said many of the employees in her area have been at L'Auberge since the casino opened.
"We hope to return to work as soon as possible," she said. "We love that our manager, Susan Battaglia, created this event for all of us to chat live, play different games, and even win prizes that co-workers have donated."
When they are able to go back to work, Marceaux is convinced that at least one thing will have changed while they have been away from L'Auberge.
"I think we are going to go back with even more appreciation for our job and co-workers," she said.