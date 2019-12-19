Kiwanis Club hosts annual shopping spree

Christmas is that special time of year where people can share the joy of the season with those they care about in hundreds of ways. On Tuesday the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles hosted their annual Christmas shopping spree as just one way of sharing the joy.
The group began by having a free meal at McDonald's for those involved, followed by a shopping spree at Target with a limit of about $100 per child to spend at the store.
"Target has been our partner in this and have accommodated us very well…I would like to thank McDonald's for providing free meals for the 40 underprivileged children and their parents or guardians," said Project Chairman Tim Woods, "This is their Santa Claus night."
Target assisted further by giving 10 percent off the regular price of everything purchased for the families.
Barbe High Key Club volunteers were paired with the families and walked with them around the store to help keep track of their purchases and help the children choose things they liked.
"It lets the kids who may not get to get a cool present come out and get a cool present. I like walking around and watching him see what he likes and being like, ‘Yeah, you can get that!'" said student Britten Guillory of the boy with whom he was paired.
Katy Hunt and Lily Hebert, two freshmen in Key Club, spoke about their favorite part of doing the event.
"It's really fun interacting with the kids! They like stuff…and then we're like, ‘Wait, we like this stuff, too,'" Hunt said.
"I like helping people, and we do all this stuff to help people," said Hebert when asked why she enjoyed Key Club and the event in general. "The kids are amazing, and I've always loved kids, so the kids are my favorite part."
Other members of the Key Club were eager to express their excitement and love for the event as one of the many jobs they get to participate in to help their community.
"Just seeing how happy they get when they get to pick out something for Christmas that they may not usually get to get…it's really special and a really nice thing to see. This is my favorite part of Key Club, actually," said Brynna Sonnier.
"I love just seeing the kids get so happy about this kind of stuff…I've worked with kids all my life, being the oldest…being able to help them have this joy during the holidays…I love it," said Kyla Clark.
The event brought about the Christmas Spirit as the joy of giving back could be seen in the faces of volunteers and children alike. The importance of this event for both those involved, and the community, were seen clearly in the enthusiasm of the night.
Paul Bauer, a volunteer with the event for the past four years, said the event lets others know "there are people that are willing to step up."
Christopher Ardoin, a faculty sponsor for the Key Club, shared a few words about his own feelings for the Christmas shopping spree.
"I love watching the bigger kids get paired with the little kids…I think it's important that even children that don't have a stable financial background are able to get something for themselves, you know what I mean? We're all just trying to help each other out…it instills in the kids good values…in the future they'll maybe do something nice for someone less fortunate…it puts a good impression on the little kids and the high school kids," Ardoin said.
Throughout the evening, the children roamed through the clothing and toys aisles, smiling and laughing as they ran from one thing to the other.
Desmond, a 5-year-old, was most excited about his array of new toys. "My favorite part is…this so far!" exclaimed Desmond as he showed off his new Nerf Gun. He also filled his basket with such toys as a new building block set.
"I got to go to McDonalds and Target!" said Matilda, another 5-year-old participating in the event. Not only did she buy for herself, but she bought her younger sister a baby doll, as well.
Matilda's mother, Alex Guillory, shared some insight into what this event means to her.
"It's a huge weight that's kind of been lifted off otherwise it would have been a struggle," she began, "Matilda's school…reached out to us and asked if we would like to participate...that was just awesome."
School counselors, as well as members of the Kiwanis Club of South Lake Charles, offer names of those children or families that could benefit from this event, most from schools, their churches, and their community. A letter is sent home with the child to be given to the guardian with contact information. Letters begin to be handed out around Thanksgiving.
"My favorite part is about the sky thingy and the stuffies and toys," began Trinity, a 7-year-old shopping with her mother at the event. "I got yellow and blue, and blue is my mom's favorite color!"
Trinity's mother spoke about her favorite part of the evening and what it meant to her. "Just…being able for them have a Christmas we're not able to give them for personal reasons…just this part—them having fun running around and looking for what they want."
Aiden and Raegan, two 8-year-old boys, were pleased to show off their buggy full of new things before they ran off for something that caught their eyes.
The members of the Kiwanis Club were forthcoming with their enjoyment of the event and what it meant to them.
"I joined the club in 2015, my Dad was in the club…I wasn't planning to join until I learned more about it. It's a good feeling to give back. You meet the kids, and then the future of the Barbe Key Club, and they have that sense of giving back, it's a positive," said Jack McNeely. "Last year, the two kids I had decided to spend $80 of their own money for gifts for their friends. That's so selfless to choose something for their friends instead of themselves."
Louis Haxthausen has been participating in the shopping spree event since its beginning.
"It's the Christmas spirit and getting these kids out, some of them don't have this kind of Christmas," said Haxthausen.