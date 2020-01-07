KINDER - It is still uncertain if utility terrain vehicles will be banned on Kinder streets in the future.
During its meeting Monday, the Kinder town council tabled a measure to consider restricting UTVs on municipal streets to allow the council more time to review information presented by town attorney Michael Holmes on regulating their use.
Holmes said he has not drafted an ordinance for the council to consider because more discussion on the “pros and cons” are needed.
“The documentation from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Office of Motor Vehicles will help guide the discussion of the council as it sets forth some of the basics,” Holmes said.
Information provided by Holmes defines UTVs, or recreational off-highway vehicles, and sets forth regulations and restrictions, including banning from them public roads unless otherwise designated. The regulations also require persons operating UTVs to be 21 years or older and have a valid driver’s license.
State regulations also provide for proof of insurance, required equipment, and sets forth maximum tire width, vehicle weight and wheelbase. Decals must also be issued by the office of motor vehicles.
Holmes urged the council to consider the required dimensions and street conditions in their districts before making a decision. “Consider what streets your will be comfortable with them using,” he said.
The town would be required to mark designated streets for use by UTVs.
“The law says it is currently illegal to operate on any public street except ones that are authorized for us,” Holmes said. “Every street authorized will have to have an appropriate sign.”
Police Chief Paul Courville said Kinder does not have problems with UTVs.
“Every once in a while we have one, but most people know they can’t be on the street, so it is not a problem,” he said.
Mayor Wayland Lafargue said it will be up to the council to decide whether to ban UTVs or not, but said the council needs to consider all the rules and regulations before many a final decision.