Kinder tables plan to outlaw UTVs on streets

KINDER — A measure that would have allowed utility terrain vehicles on public streets here was tabled Monday to allow the council more time to consider the proposal and hear from constituents.
A draft of the measure was presented to the council during the meeting by Town Attorney Michael Holmes.
Under the proposal, UTVs, often referred to as side-by-sides or recreational off-highway vehicles, could only be operated on public streets as designated by the council based on street conditions and restrictions. The vehicles could also not be operated on state highways unless crossovers met state guidelines.
In addition, operators must be 21 years of age or older, have a valid driver's license and proof of insurance. Vehicles must also be registered by the state through the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Office of Motor Vehicles, as an off-road vehicle and must display a decal issued by the Office of Motor Vehicles.
Stipulations would also be included for required equipment, and set forth maximum tire width, vehicle weight and wheelbase.
Violators would face up to a $500 fine.
Councilwoman Latoya Tunwar made a motion to table introduction of the ordinance, which would have added a section to the town's code of ordinances relating to the use of UTVs. The motion was seconded by Councilman C.J. Fontenot.
The council has been weighing the option of allowing UTVs to operate on the streets since November when Councilwoman Angie Van Norman was asked by constituents to consider allowing the vehicles on streets in Kinder. Van Norman was sick and did not attend Monday's meeting.
Holmes said the council can vote to bring the measure back up at a future meeting.
Mayor Wayland LaFargue said after the meeting he is for whatever the council and local residents want.
To date, no one has come forward to address the issue at a council meeting, he said.
"Most people say it doesn't involve them so one way or the other they are fine with it," LaFargue said.