A Kinder man was killed in a Christmas Eve crash involving three vehicles on U.S. 190, about one mile west of La. 99 (Lauderdale Road) in Allen Parish. The crash claimed the life of 54-year-old John G. Lumas.
Louisiana State Police Troop D Sgt. Derek Senegal said a 2016 Nissan Maxima, driven by 22-year-old Bailyn D. Fruge of Elton, was traveling west on U.S. 190. For reasons still under investigation, Fruge struck the rear of a 2011 Nissan Titan, being driven by Lumas. The impact caused Lumas to lose control of his vehicle and cross the center line into the opposing lane of travel. At the same time, a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer traveling east, struck the Nissan Titan head-on.
Despite being properly restrained, Lumas sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fruge and the driver of the tractor-trailer were both properly restrained and not injured. Toxicology samples were obtained from Fruge and the driver of the tractor-trailer and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths in 2020.