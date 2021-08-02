KINDER — Officials here agreed Monday to hire Pan American Engineers as the engineering firm to oversee plans on how the town plans to spend $875,810 in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.
The funding is part of the $9.5 million allotted for the parish and local municipalities in Allen Parish as part of the federal coronavirus relief package to help state and local governments respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support economic recovery.
Kinder is slated to receive $437,905 in its first allocation with a second allocation of $437,905 to be received later.
Mayor Wayland LaFargue said the town is awaiting the funds and working to decide how to best use the funding.
Pan American Engineers will provide engineering design, construction observation and project implementation services for selected projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Town Engineer Wesley Miller said the funds will likely be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects, although no project has been finalized.
“We have kicked around several areas where water and sewer need to be addressed,” LaFargue said.
The town has until the end of 2024 to spend its allotment, which was determined by population and unemployment rates, among other factors.
The town must also meet all federal guidelines and criteria for spending the funds.