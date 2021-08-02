Kinder sign
Special to the American Press

KINDER — Officials here agreed Monday to hire Pan American Engineers as the engineering firm to oversee plans on how the town plans to spend $875,810 in federal funding as part of the American Rescue Plan.

The funding is part of the $9.5 million allotted for the parish and local municipalities in Allen Parish as part of the federal coronavirus relief package to help state and local governments respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to support economic recovery.

Kinder is slated to receive $437,905 in its first allocation with a second allocation of $437,905 to be received later.

Mayor Wayland LaFargue said the town is awaiting the funds and working to decide how to best use the funding. 

Pan American Engineers will provide engineering design, construction observation and project implementation services for selected projects to be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Town Engineer Wesley Miller said the funds will likely be used for water and sewer infrastructure projects, although no project has been finalized.

“We have kicked around several areas where water and sewer need to be addressed,” LaFargue said.

The town has until the end of 2024 to spend its allotment, which was determined by population and unemployment rates, among other factors.

The town must also meet all federal guidelines and criteria for spending the funds.

More from this section

Cavanaugh: Mask mandate order not unexpected

  • Updated
Cavanaugh: Mask mandate order not unexpected

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that another temporary statewide mask mandate would take effect Wednesday and extend through at least Sept. 1 for indoor spaces. He said the effort, which applies to residents 5 and older, is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly the hi…

Volunteer of the Week: Tower helping businesses get back on their feet

Volunteer of the Week: Tower helping businesses get back on their feet

A sense of compassion led Nancy Tower to volunteer with Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions, a non-profit recently funded by a United Way of Southwest Louisiana grant. Tower works specifically with the new Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers and Families …

Groom arrested after shooting new wife's friend

  • Updated
Groom arrested after shooting new wife's friend

LAPLACE — Sheriff Mike Tregre reported that Devin Jose Jones, age 30, of Alexandria, was arrested on his wedding night after shooting two individuals on I-10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway.