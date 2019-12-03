KINDER — Kinder Councilwoman Latoya Tunwar is fed up with trash littering the streets in her district.
"People need to beautify the city and stop littering," Tunwar said Monday.
Tunwar said it is so frustrating that she had made it a mission to clean up District 1 which includes Fourth and Eighth streets in north Kinder.
"It is unreal," she said. "People are flying by and throwing trash out."
The collection of couches, old tires and other debris has caught her eyes on more than one occasion, she said.
"Everyday I am coming home to trash in the ditches," she said. "People do not have the courtesy to pick up their trash and put it in the trash can."
The litter is getting so bad, Tunwar is asking residents to lend a hand and help clean up their properties and look out for others who may be trashing their neighborhoods.
"We need to address this and encourage people to clean up their properties and confront people when they see them littering," she said.
Councilman Chris Fontenot said the city needs to designate days as community clean up events to encourage residents to clean up and pick up.
"We need to see if this works and if it does work we need to turn it into a regular event," Fontenot said.
Mayor Wayland LaFargue agrees littering is a problem throughout the parish with the parish dumpsite only opening two days a week for residents. He said city crews can pick up litter one day and by the next day, litter is back in the ditches.
Police Chief Paul Courville said he frequently picks up litter on Saturday mornings. He said residents should report people if they see them littering.
Persons can be charged with littering. Those charged with littering over $500 or with multiple offenses will be prosecuted in the 33rd Judicial District Court in Oberlin.