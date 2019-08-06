KINDER — Officials here unanimously agreed Monday to call a Nov. 16 election to renew a penny sales tax to help fund capital improvement projects including a much-needed sewer renovation project.
Mayor Wayland LaFargue said the town hopes to use revenue from the sales tax to help fund a $3.6 million renovation of the town's sewer system including pond, levee system, pumps and other infrastructures to bring the system in-line with Department of Environmental Quality guidelines.
The town is working with DEQ to address problems with the sewer system and obtain a low interest loan to help support the upgrades, he said.
If approved, the sales tax will generate $600,000 a year beginning July 1, 2021.
At least 75 percent of the proceeds will be dedicated to constructing, acquiring and improving capital improvements, including buying and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings.
In other matters the council voted unanimously to roll forward its millage rates following a public hearing.
The adjusted rates will be slightly higher than last year, according to town attorney Michael Holmes.
The increase will allow the town to collect the same amount as last year, he said.
Under the measure, officials agreed to roll collection of a 4.72 mill to 4.94 and a 9.47 mill to 9.90 mills. The millages are still less than the maximum authorized rates of 5 mills and 10 mills, respectively.
The new millage rates will mean a home valued at $78,000-$81,000 will pay an estimated $5.29 more on property taxes at the end of the year. A business valued at $120,000 will pay an extra $7.76 annually on their tax bill.
Money generated from the revenues are used to operate the town.
Holmes said the town can always vote to roll the millages back down if property values increase next year.